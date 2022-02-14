Fears for Auckland's native birds as hundreds of pet parrots escape

Researcher Dr Racheal Shaw has created a feeder to correctly position kākā for their headshots. One correctly poses for its head shot, and another has a quick taste of the lens.

Lost exotic parrots haven’t purposely plotted to take over in Auckland, but simulations show chance meetings could pose a threat to our native birds.

In presentation at the 2022 Australasian Ornithological Conference, Auckland University associate professor in biological sciences Dr Margaret Stanley said 50-year simulations showed the probability of a male‐female pair of the same parrot species being at large in the same local board area at any given time was greater than 80 per cent.

The concern was introduced birds, once established, would impact native birds, especially kākāriki and kākā, by introducing diseases and taking food resources and places to nest, she said.

In New Zealand, about 331 pet birds were lost each year, and 92 per cent of these were exotic parrots.

Stanley said it was safe to say half of those were lost in Auckland, and almost one-quarter of birds lost were lost in groups.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ninety-two per cent of pet birds lost each year are parrots. (File photo)

“There is also anecdotal evidence where some are deliberately being released, which is very concerning.”

Preventing exotic parrots becoming established in the wild was key in order to protect native species.

Escaped birds were very hard to control as they were hard to get down in cages or shoot, particularly in urban areas, Stanley said.

Auckland Council’s principal biosecurity advisor Dr Imogen Bassett said escaped parrots were an emerging issue in Aotearoa.

Supplied Kākā (pictured) and kākāriki are two of the native birds that would be especially affected by an established parrot population.

The council would be working on educational resources for the future, to ensure people understood the importance of keeping their pets securely contained.

Bassett said the council saw regular reports of releases or accidental escapes of parrots, especially ringnecked parakeets and rainbow lorikeets.

From September 1, ringneck parakeets, rainbow lorikeets and monk parakeet species would be banned from sale and breeding in Tāmaki Makaurau, she said.

Bassett said anyone who saw an exotic parrot in the wild should report it to the Ministry for Primary Industries, their local regional council or on the website inaturalist.nz.

“We can all help by trapping rats and other pests, so that our beautiful indigenous parrots can thrive again.

“Then we can see them outside our windows, instead of needing caged exotic birds.”

Ark in the Park manager Sam Lincoln said Auckland Council had made great first steps by phasing out three exotic parrots from September, but other regions needed to get onboard to protect native parrots too.

Ark in the Park is a collaborative project in the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park between Forest & Bird and Auckland Council and supported by mana whenua Te Kawerau ā Maki.

It aims to create an open sanctuary and return many of the species that were originally found in the area.