Māui dolphin tangled in rope yet to be found weeks after sighting at Auckland beach

What’s thought to be a critically endangered Māui dolphin has yet to be found, nearly a month after it was seen tangled in rope off an Auckland beach.

The dolphin was reportedly last seen at West Auckland’s White Beach, near Piha, on February 8, in a pod of three to four other dolphins.

It had rope tangled around its tail.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) continues to urge the public to inform it of any sightings.

“The Department of Conservation has been out surveying the area and has not yet had any sightings of the animal nor received any further leads from the public,” biodiversity ranger Olivia Keane said.

“Our disentanglement team remains on standby.”

Disentanglement lead Catherine Peters said a rope around a dolphin’s tail could “cause decreased swimming ability, disruption in feeding and superficial wounds”.

“In the long term as the rope tightens or becomes fouled by other debris it can cause life-threatening injuries, group abandonment and death,” she said.

Teams from Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Whangārei, Kaikōura and Auckland and the New Zealand Defence Force were assisting in the search.

However, severe weather caused by Cyclone Dovi in early February halted efforts.

DOC is urging the public to report any sightings of the dolphin on west coast beaches to 0800 DOC HOT as soon as possible, with photos and a GPS location.

DOC also advised the public to not disentangle the dolphin if found, as that could cause more harm.

Māui dolphins are the world’s smallest and rarest marine animal.

The dolphins are critically endangered from human activities, with only about 48 to 64 individuals over the age of 1 left in the world.

Māui dolphins are grey with black and white markings, with a rounded dorsal fin, resembling Mickey Mouse’s ear. They are only found on the west coast of the North Island.