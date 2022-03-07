'Making a difference': How recycled chip packets are helping Auckland's vulnerable

'Aria' talks about the hardship of being homeless and her desire to one day have a home to call her own.

An Auckland-based organisation is helping the city’s most vulnerable people in the most unlikely of ways – with empty potato chip packets.

The Chip Packet Project (CPPNZ) was founded in September 2021 during lockdown, and was a spin-off of the UK-based organisation, Crisp Packet Project.

The organisation collects freshly-washed chip packets, or any foil-wrapped food item, before fusing them together with an iron to create a “survival sheet” for Aucklanders in need.

Chip Packet Project NZ/Stuff Terrena Griffiths and her team work hard to provide the country's most vulnerable with survival sheets.

“The Chip Packet Project is all about rethinking foil. It's now a reusable resource,” Terrena Griffiths, the organisation’s national coordinator said.

The single-bed-size “survival sheet” is a replica of a thermal foil blanket, which are commonly used to keep a person’s body temperature up in emergency situations.

For Griffiths, it’s not just helping her community that she is so passionate about, it’s about keeping foil out of our landfill.

“[The UK organisation] still has survival sheets in circulation from when they first started in 2019. That’s just how durable they are – how long foil lasts,” Griffiths told Stuff.

Chip Packet Project NZ/Stuff Terrena Griffiths with the Chip Packet Project pillows and sheets.

Kiwis spend an average of $157 million on bags of the humble potato chip, which then consequently sit in landfill sites for up to 80 years.

If you’re a potato-chip fiend, and want to be involved, there are a range of ways Kiwis can take part.

Simply collect your potato chip packets and drop them off to a collection point, or have a go at preparing them for the fusing process.

“We have something called a taster pack, which is five ready-to-be-fused chip packets, all ready for someone to fuse together at home,” Griffiths said.

“All you need is a wooden chopping board, and an iron, turned to a low temperature. You then place baking paper on top of your prepared packages, and zip the iron up and down.”

“In lockdown, anyone could be making strips at home because it doesn't need much space,” Griffiths said.

After the five packet strips have been fused together, the CPPNZ team, who have been working out of St Philip’s Anglican Church, in St Heliers, create the finished product.

CPPNZ has partnered with Lifewise and Housing First to make sure the survival sheets get to Kiwis who desperately need them.

“I would not be able to do what I do without the partnerships formed, and a team of passionate volunteers throughout the country,” Griffiths said.

Chip Packet Project NZ/Stuff A box of survival blankets packed and ready to go.

In light of the latest child poverty statistics, Griffiths wanted to get survival sheets to families “who are having to choose between switching on a light or feeding their children”.

“These blankets are going into emergency housing ... we want to take one aspect of heartache away from a parent, and make sure kids can get a good night's sleep,” Griffiths said.

The CPPNZ will be holding foil-fusion events in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin on World Recycling Day on March 18.

To find your local chip packet collection point, head to CPPNZ’s Facebook page.