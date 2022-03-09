Talley's subsidiary found guilty of bottom trawling in conservation area

Amaltal Fishing Co and its skipper Charles Shuttleworth were found guilty on a total of 14 charges after Talley’s ship the Amaltal Apollo trawler, photographed at the slipway in Port Nelson, bottom-trawled in a protected area. (File photo)

Convictions for bottom trawling in a protected area of the Tasman Sea should send a strong message to the fishing industry, says the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A judge in the Nelson District Court found Talley’s subsidiary Amaltal Fishing Co breached the conditions of its high seas fishing permit when its vessel, Amaltal Apollo, trawled in a protected area.

Both Amaltal Fishing Co and the master of the vessel, Charles Shuttleworth, were found guilty on 14 charges. A date has not yet been set for sentencing.

In 2018 the ship was on the Lord Howe Rise in the Tasman Sea. The Amaltal Apollo was found to have bottom-trawled in an area protected by an inter-governmental conservation body, the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) prosecuted the case.

MPI national manager of fisheries compliance Niamh Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday that it expected fishing companies and their skippers to be “fully aware of all areas closed to fishing”.

She said protecting the area trawled by the Amaltal Apollo was part of New Zealand’s international obligations to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems.

Deep Sea Conservation Coalition Trawling is not allowed in protected marine environments, including the area on the Lord Howe Rise where the Amaltal Apollo was fishing in 2018.

“This judgment should send a strong message that skippers and the companies they work for need to be diligent and ensure these types of breaches don’t occur. This includes having the correct systems in place.

“The rules are there for a reason. We expect fishing companies and skippers to know and understand their obligations before they go to sea.”

Murphy said commercial fishers had to put systems in place to avoid breaches, and if MPI found any evidence of a breach it would investigate. She encouraged both industry operators and non-commercial fishers to report any suspected illegal activity to the MPI hotline, 0800 4 POACHER, 0800 4 76224.

Talley’s has been contacted for comment.