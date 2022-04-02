Diggers move penguin habitat at Kennedy Point Marina site on Waiheke

It’s a year since Kennedy Point marina construction started and the Protect Pūtiki group was formed. (First published MArch 9, 2022)

Diggers are removing rocks at the Kennedy Point Marina, disturbing the habitat of kororā (little blue penguins) living there.

Social media posts on Twitter by Protect Pūtiki – a group of protectors who oppose the Kennedy Point Marina development – show a digger at the marina site on Waiheke, surrounded by a metal fence covered in black sheeting.

“Digger on rocks removing boulders to uplift kororā. Large security and police presence gathering on site,” said the post.

However, a statement from Kennedy Point Marina said the work involves “careful and temporary movement of rocks” rather than penguin removal.

READ MORE:

* March of the penguins: Waiheke marina developers can move kororā, DOC says

* Waiheke marina: Protectors hīkoi to High Court at Auckland for injunction hearing

* Injunction against Kennedy Point protectors ahead of Auckland's eased restrictions



Large groups of security and guardians are at Waiheke Island.

Bianca Ranson is part of Protect Pūtiki, who call themselves protectors because they see their role as kaitiaki, or guardians, which has been fighting the marina development for more than a year.

Protect PÅ«tiki/Supplied A digger is seen at Waiheke as work begins on removing rocks from the Kennedy Point Marina.

Ranson said a large number of protectors at the site on Saturday morning are “visibly upset”.

“This is the continuation of intimidation from the security guards down here towards the public,” said Ranson.

She said Saturday will be a “difficult day” for the protectors.

A black-shrouded fence surrounding the digger has “blocked off every angle” to see the work that is being done, she said.

Earlier in the week, the Department of Conservation (DOC) granted permission for the Waiheke Marina developers to capture, handle and relocate kororā during work on the rock breakwater where they nest.

Protect Pūtiki said they were “outraged” by the decision and that DOC have failed “to protect wildlife”.

DOC said the decision was made in the best interests of kororā welfare and would ensure their physical safety.

Kennedy Point Marina director Kitt Littlejohn said the application for a Wildlife Act Authority was sought as “precautionary measure” in the hope that “no kororā will need to be handled during this short phase of construction”.

“The authority ensures that all the necessary protocols are in place so that the kororā are protected in the event they are encountered,” he said.

Littlejohn said the work is taking place outside breeding/moulting season when the kororā are “less vulnerable to disturbance and unlikely to be confined to their burrows”.

“The rocks will be put back within a maximum of six weeks and the kororā habitat in this area reinstated.”

Ecologist Dr Leigh Bull has permission to handle the birds and release them further along the breakwater, if necessary, and will be on site at all times.

Police have not been called to the site.