Waiheke Island stoats on borrowed time as 'perfect predators' almost eradicated

The stoats' extended vacation at Waiheke is almost up as the island-wide eradication programme has female breeding stoats down to single digits.

The “perfect predator” is on its last legs at Waiheke as the island edges its way to becoming the first predator-free urban island in the world.

Te Korowai o Waiheke has been running a stoat eradication programme on Waiheke Island since February 24, 2020, and recently completed its technical review.

The programme has seen 1650 traps checked and refilled with bait more than 85,000 times, which resulted in the removal of 124 stoats from the island over the past two years.

The traps killed stoats instantly and were checked weekly in the summer and every three weeks in winter.

Mary Frankham, project director at Te Korowai o Waiheke, said 124 stoats was a great achievement, but the focus was on getting the very last stoat, rather than taking out a certain number.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Mary Frankham, project director for Te Korowai o Waiheke, said without eradication our native birds were fighting a losing battle.

Frankham said the goal was to track down breeding females, which are now believed to be down to single digits on the island.

“Genetic analysis tells us that every stoat we catch is a first cousin – they are highly, highly inbred.”

Frankham said the analysis showed no new stoats were arriving from elsewhere, which inspired great confidence.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF There were 1650 stoat traps on Waiheke Island, which had been checked more than 85,000 times over two years.

“If we can get rid of them on the island then the chances of them coming back are extremely low.”

Stoats can swim up to 5 kilometres, but Frankham says Waiheke is more than this distance away from the mainland and mostly surrounded by predator-free islands, so a stoat would have to island hop through actively monitored islands.

The decreasing stoat population had led to an increase in bird abundance on the island, particularly more native birds.

“The numbers of kākā have increased significantly by over 300 per cent,” Frankham said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Waiheke Island is aiming to become the first predator-free urban island.

Stoats often killed for the sake of it and didn’t need to be hungry to kill, as stoat nests containing multiple birds were often found.

“Where they [stoats] come from it is much colder, so they have a need to cache food – they kill and store it. But they will cache even when they don’t need to in a warmer climate, like on Waiheke.”

Frankham said stoats are the “perfect predator”, they are incredibly intelligent – for example, their bodies are able to determine how many babies to have based on how welcoming their environment is.

Frank Lepera, stoat operations manager at Te Korowai o Waiheke, said a stoat litter could be between five and 10 kits (baby stoats), but because Waiheke had a lot of food sources they tended to have large litters.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Frank Lepera, stoat operations manager for Te Korowai o Waiheke, said servicing traps had been a challenge.

Te Korowai o Waiheke had secured $10.9 million over five years, which included $2.85m from Auckland Council and $2.6m from Predator Free 2050 Limited.

A pilot programme to find the best way to eradicate rats from the island will start in the next few weeks.