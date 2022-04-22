Earth Day: What you can do to help the environment

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

Friday is Earth Day, a global movement aimed at raising awareness of the ways we can look after our planet.

The theme for the 52nd Earth Day is ‘Invest In Our Planet’.

With the threat of climate change and its devastating consequences becoming more and more prominent, Kiwis are looking to change their behaviour for the better.

April 22 is Earth Day – here's a few things you can do to help look after our home.

Here are a few things you can do to help the Earth this Earth Day.

Shop until you drop – sustainably

In 2019, an international report exposed the 20 fossil fuel companies whose actions can be directly linked to more than one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions.

These companies include household names such as Chevron, Exxon, BP and Shell.

Your money talks, so if you’re spending, pick a company that champions sustainability.

Unsplash/Supplied If you’re going to buy new, try to make sustainable choices. (File photo)

An example of this is TEVA, a shoe brand that has diverted 40 million plastic bottles from landfills and put them to better use, by strapping sandals to their customers’ feet.

Other Kiwi-owned clothing brands committed to sustainability include Maggie Marilyn, baby brand Dimples, ReCreate, Ruby and Untouched World.

Otago University associate professor Lisa McNeill, an expert on sustainable ways to enjoy fashion, discourages Kiwis from “buying new”.

“An easy action for Kiwis to adopt is looking at second-hand before buying new,” McNeill said.

“It doesn’t mean people can’t buy new, just take the time to consider what is available second-hand first.”

This also doesn’t mean you should have to settle for low-quality clothes or even forgo designer brands –Auckland has a range of beautiful second-hand clothing stores that stock high-calibre clothes with a lot of life still left in them.

Leave your car at home for the day

According to the United Nations, transport is the fastest-growing source of fossil-fuel CO2 emissions, which is in turn the largest contributor to climate change.

Phil Doyle/Stuff Leaving the car at home for the day is easy, with half-price fares on public transport until the end of June.

Car-free day is not a foreign concept, with most countries encouraging motorists to ditch their vehicle on or around September 22.

The first car-free day, held in Paris in 2015, reduced exhaust emissions by 40%.

Friday is the perfect time to advantage of public transport, as there are half-price fares on most bus, train and ferry routes until the end of June.

Explore Earth sustainably

Now that New Zealand’s borders are slowly starting to creep open, this Earth Day could be the time to book a well-deserved environmentally-friendly holiday.

Douglas Bagg/UNSPLASH Now we can explore our world again, it’s time to make Earth-friendly choices. (File photo)

International travel website Booking.com released its Sustainable Travel Report for New Zealand on April 14. It found almost two thirds (63%) of Kiwi travellers wanted to travel more sustainably over the next 12 months.

Booking.com allows Kiwis who want to make Earth-friendly travel choices to easily identify properties that have been recognised for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge.

Plant a tree, or clean up your local area

This could be as simple as going for a walk around your local neighbourhood park and pulling out random bunches of weeds – just make sure they aren’t part of someone’s garden.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Lesley Woudberg, a volunteer for the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust, weeds around a totara seedling.

You could take part in a tree-planting event, such as the Greening the City workshop, held in Auckland’s Britomart. The event is free, and every one who takes part gets a tree to take home to plant themselves.

If you don’t live close to a park or have the ability to plant a tree, you could donate the cost of a tree (or 10) to the Trees That Count project.

Your donation will be matched to a planting project, and you’ll be told where your tree has been planted.