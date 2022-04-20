Here's how the Government and councils plan to save Aotearoa's wildlife

How tiny bats, snails and frogs are sending signals about the death of the planet.

If New Zealand’s wildlife is to survive, the Department of Conversation says it will need support from community groups, hapū, and an all-of-Government response to prevent extinctions.

Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan launched the Government's “Te Mana o te Taiao implementation plan” on Wednesday, in response to an earlier biodiversity strategy from two years ago.

These pieces of work, and other briefings from officials at DOC, have repeatedly warned that the systems in place to protect our environment and biodiversity are so complex, involving so many agencies and ministries, that they’re often ineffectual.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Penguins are among the 4000 native species under threat of extinction in Aotearoa.

The implementation strategy, which sets conservation goals for the next 30 years, calls for a coherent and united strategy to protect our native plants and animals.

In Aotearoa currently there are 4000 native species deemed at-risk. Many species rely on the integrity of complex ecosystems, stretching oceans, climates and landscapes, for survival. The Te Mana o te Taiao report notes that climate change, fishing, land development and other human-led changes to the natural environment, threaten thousands of native species.

It notes that the current powers of DOC alone cannot prevent extinctions.

Compounding these issues, native species across Aotearoa – such as our birds and insects – are also under attack from introduced predators. To achieve the predator free 2050 goal, the implementation plan says it’s time to call in supports. The plan says main objective for the department is to build strong relationships with community groups, iwi, and hapū – and resource them to help protect biodiversity.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan launched the biodiversity implementation plan on Wednesday.

Allan said the implementation plan was the first time multiple government departments and councils had come together to focus on biodiversity.

“Over the next five years, people can expect to see a more coordinated and collaborative approach to biodiversity work from central and local government to achieve much-needed gains for nature,” she said.

The Green Party’s James Shaw, who is the minister of climate change and has responsibilities for biodiversity, said the implementation plan showed this Government understood the connections between biodiversity, climate change, human development, and pollution.

Iain McGregor/Stuff An Antipodean albatross soars above the waters off Antipodes Island, to the south-east of the South Island.

He said further work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, from the Government's upcoming Emissions Reduction Plan, would include a focus on preserving New Zealand's wildlife.

However, Eugenie Sage, the former conservation minister who is now the Green’s environment spokesperson, said the plan didn’t go far enough. She criticised it for not including a “firm commitment” to establish marine protected areas at Rangitāhua and on the South Island's south-east coast.