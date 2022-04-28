Light pollution in Auckland city causing fatal seabird injuries, study shows

Commercial fishing, introduced predators and climate change are putting penguins and other unique seabirds on the edge of survival.

The bright lights of Auckland city are dazzling seabirds, grounding them, and often causing fatal injuries, according to new research.

Combining data, foot patrols through the city and nights spent on islands in the Hauraki Gulf, an Auckland University PhD student has found that the city lights are causing serious damage to local seabirds and those migrating through.

Seabird sensory ecologist Ariel-Micaiah Heswall said the birds, such as the Cook’s petrel, are getting disorientated and end up flying into buildings, lamp posts or trying to land on the ground. This can often lead to fatal head trauma or broken wings.

There were several of theories as to why this was, she said. They included that the birds were mainly fledglings and could be naive, that the birds associated the lights with their bioluminescent prey, that it conflicted with their navigation or that it was just plain distracting.

For those birds that didn’t injure themselves on grounding, they often end up trapped, Heswall said.

“They are not really adept at taking off from the ground, they need a high vantage point and unless they find a cliff they can get stranded, or stuck, or die.”

Findings from a recent major environmental report, Environment Aotearoa 2022, released by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Statistics NZ, shows that measurements taken in Auckland had light pollution at ten times natural levels.

At that level, it can potentially mask even the moon.

According to the report there is evidence that the use of energy-efficient LED lights in urban areas is increasing light pollution. The blue-rich lights disrupt the day-and-night rhythms of living organisms and have potential negative effects for humans, species, and whole ecosystems.

In Heswall’s studies, she travelled out to islands in the Hauraki Gulf and ran tests by shining lights into the sky.

Results varied between seabird species, she said, but the common theme was that the brighter the light the worse the effect.

Lights in the city were needed for human safety, but there were some excess lights that could be reduced to dampen the effect on seabirds, Heswall said.

Reducing the lights specifically in certain months of the year, between March and May, when young seabirds are crossing Auckland would be a start, she said.