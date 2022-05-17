SeaSick: Kiwis love their kaimoana, even if it's being overfished

When it comes to groceries, we prefer our eggs laid by chooks in cage-free farms, near grass-fed bovine and lambs who frolic on clean regenerative soil – but our interest in food provenance hasn’t reached beneath the ocean surface. Brad Flahive examines our irreverence for our kaimoana origins.

One must be living underneath a barren rocky reef in the Hauraki Gulf not to know that some of our seafood is at risk of being overfished.

But still, Kiwi consumers want their kaimoana to be a specific type and quality and are seemingly not keen on changing their preferences to account for sustainability factors.

According to a 2019 Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) survey, New Zealand shoppers ranked ethical considerations like traceability and capture method below appearance and price.

One in three purchases were convenience-driven, happening at fast food, takeaway shops, and retail restaurant channels.

Seafood is among the most internationally traded food commodities, often through complex and opaque supply chains, and is highly vulnerable to mislabelling.

It becomes even more complicated when eating imported products.

A lot of the global catch is transported from fishing boats to substantial transhipment vessels for processing, where mislabelling is relatively easy and profitable.

Gerhard Egger/Supplied A mussel barge in the Coromandel Harbour. Farmed seafood can be an ethical choice for consumers.

In a 2018 study published by the Society for Conservation Biology, researchers found mislabelling in about 40% of fish sold by fishmongers, supermarkets and restaurants in New Zealand, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia.

It found that fish not part of the Lutjanid species – that snapper is grouped in - were mislabelled and sold as snapper.

Although New Zealand was found to have the highest proportion of non-Lutjanids (85%) labelled as snapper – our snapper is actually sea bream – we had the lowest (8%) mislabelling rates in the study.

The UK and Canada had the highest mislabelling rates at 55%.

David White/Stuff Check what you buy: Fish mislabelling is a growing trend worldwide.

The study found there are “many opportunities along the seafood supply chain” to falsely label low-value fish as high-value species or farmed fish as wild.

A Stuff Circuit investigation in 2018 found more than 450,000 kg of frozen tuna product had entered New Zealand in the past decade, but Customs had no idea where the fish were actually caught.

Other issues with overseas boats include destructive fishing methods, chemical use, and slave labour.

The Society for Conservation Biology study warned countries: “Considering the conservation impacts of this hidden trade more closely, we demonstrate that countries that allow non-Lutjanids to be labelled as ‘snapper’ essentially conceal the identities of species with high vulnerability to fishing.”

In New Zealand and Australia, we classify Pagrus auratus and Centroberyx gerrardi as snapper when they are not.

Emma Taylor of Fisheries New Zealand says many species of fish have multiple common names that differ between countries and can overlap between species.

“Regardless of the name of the fish, Fisheries New Zealand uses the best available information and science to manage fish stocks sustainably, including snapper.

“Our recent scientific surveys indicate that snapper stocks across the country are doing well.”

For the 2021 calendar year, New Zealand exported $260,000 worth of sea bream and $32 million worth of snapper.

Since 2015 all sea bream exports have gone to the US. Export markets for snapper in 2021 comprised of Australia at 74.4%, the US at 21.3% and Denmark at 0.9%.

While fish fraud is a growing trend worldwide and costs the industry billions, buying fish caught by commercial fishers in Aotearoa means a traceable supply chain.

And knowing where kaimoana has come from is a growing trend among diners in our restaurants, several chefs told the MPI survey.

Josh Griggs/Supplied Diners wanting to know the story behind their seafood is starting to impact menus in our restaurants.

Not all seafood is sustainable; some fishing practices take too many fish, catch non-target species and destroy the marine environment.

Making an ethical choice can be confusing, particularly at the time of purchase, leaving consumers to rely on traditional information that actually threatens fish stocks.

SUPPLIED/Republic Films What to eat and what not to eat? This is the question that isn’t so easy to answer for regular consumers.

Considering one in three respondents of the MPI survey claimed their seafood consumption would increase over the coming years, here are some tips on how to eat seafood sustainably.

TIPS ON HOW TO EAT KAIMOANA SUSTAINABLY

When purchasing seafood, be sure to look for products caught by New Zealand companies in our own waters, urges marine biologist Kim Rotman at The University of Auckland.

Doing so limits mislabelling opportunities and supports local businesses, which reduces the emissions associated with imported fish.

Frozen seafood from our waters really helps prevent waste – flash-freezing, when it's caught, keeps its flavour and nutritional quality.

Aquaculture – the study of aquatic animal species – is used in the husbandry, breeding and sustainable production of water species.

In New Zealand, aquaculture of greenshell mussels and oysters is very sustainable and worth over $200 million to the industry.

Seafood supplied from aquaculture is predicted to surpass wild-caught seafood, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Less than 0.1 per cent of the global continental shelf has fish farming on it, compared with the land where we are nearly at the limit.

It can take between 2 and 5 kgs of wild protein or fish to make 1 kg of farmed fish, which some conservationists claim is not sustainable and is just moving the same problem.

Advocates argue that it’s more efficient compared to what wild fish eat to make the same weight, making aquafarming a net producer of protein rather than a consumer.

But probably the most sustainable method is to throw a line out and catch, within the rules, enough kai for the whole whānau.