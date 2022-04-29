Concern for Auckland’s resident leopard seal, Owha, after fishing hook stuck in mouth

There are concerns for Auckland’s resident leopard seal, Owha, after fishing hooks, a sinker and line were removed from her mouth on Thursday.

Experts tracking Owha on Friday morning were worried that she was still displaying signs of agitation and potentially still had a hook stuck in her, that she had swallowed down.

LeopardSeals.org co-founder Dr Ingrid Visser was with the seal on Friday morning and said she would only rest for 30 minutes before becoming agitated again - rolling, gaping and yawning.

Rick Boult/LeopardSeals.org A long pole with scissors on the end was used to get the fishing gear out of Owha’s mouth.

Either she was still recovering, had swallowed some fishing line, or, worst case scenario, had a hooked stuck further down her throat, she said

Photos taken on Friday morning showed that her mouth, teeth and tongue were clear of any fishing gear and there was no permanent damage.

“It’s now a waiting game. There are techniques that you can use for domestic animals like swallowing bread that wraps around the hook and pulls it clear… but [Owha] is a wild animal.”

Rick Boult/LeopardSeals.org Owha with fishing hear hanging out of her mouth.

The first report of trouble with Owha came mid-Wednesday, co-founder Krista Van Der Linde said, with a call from Westhaven marina - one of Owha’s favourite hang out spots.

A volunteer was able to make it down to take photographs, but it wasn’t until the next day when the team was able to get a glimpse at the inside of her mouth and start making plans for a recovery.

The removal of the gear involved a joint effort from LeopardSeals.org, the Department of Conservation and Auckland Zoo, where a long pole with scissors on the end was used to cut free all the different pieces.

Visser said they were asking for anyone who knew what happened to come forward, as they knew it was often an accident - but were needing to know if there’s any further equipment still stuck in Owha.

Any sightings of Owha can be reported to LeopardSeals.org on 0800 Leopard as the group continue to monitor the seal over the coming weeks.

Owha has previously had to deal with a gun shot wound to the nose.