Dead possum found on mostly predator-free Aotea Great Barrier Island

A dead possum has been found on the side of the road on the usually possum-free Aotea Great Barrier Island, but how it got there or who killed it is a mystery.

A resident reported finding the possum at Whangaparapara which, a necropsy would later find, died due to gunshot wounds.

There has never been an established possum population on the island. The island is mostly predator free and has no stoats, hedgehogs, deer or some species of rats.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The dead possum was found on the side of the road on Aotea Great Barrier Island. (File photo)

Department of Conservation operations manager Kirsty Prior said while DOC thinks the possum came from off the island, staff are taking the discovery very seriously.

“We think it is unlikely that a local resident would shoot a possum and leave it unreported on the road.

“These kinds of incidences are usually associated with deliberate mischief or washing up from a distant site.”

An initial search has showed no further possum signs, such as droppings, browse, or scratch marks.

There is no information to suggest more than one possum was present on the island, she said.

Individual possums have been found on Aotea Great Barrier Island before, with the most recent discovery in 2016.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A local reported the possum last month, and it was taken for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. (File photo)

Possums compete with native birds and reptiles for food sources and hinder the growth and lifecycle of trees and plants

“Any new establishment of a pest or predator would have a significant impact on the wildlife on the island. And mana whenua, the local community, DOC and Auckland Council are committed to ensuring we prevent this,” Prior said.

Pest sightings on Aotea can be reported to 0800 DOC HOT.