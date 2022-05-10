Ship strikes a cause of whale shark decline, study by Auckland scientist finds

Scientists are looking to better track whale sharks in New Zealand to determine how vulnerable they are to ship strikes after an international study found it may be the cause of their decline.

The report, led by the Marine Biological Association of the UK and the University of Southampton, tracked 348 satellite-tagged whale sharks.

The tags showed individual whale sharks, which are an endangered species, moving into shipping lanes and then sinking slowly to the sea floor, hundreds of metres below – backing the theory that they were struck by tankers or cargo vessels.

David Robinson/Supplied Whale shark photographed in Qatar waters during the study of their movements.

The study results pointed to potentially high levels of unreported or undetected ship strikes, which may explain why whale shark populations continue to decline, despite protection and low fishing-induced mortality.

University of Auckland and Conservation International scientist Dr Mark Erdmann, who co-authored the study, said collision risk with marine vessel traffic is only starting to be recognised as a serious threat that may require mitigation efforts.

“It’s important that New Zealand take[s] this seriously… we really know almost nothing about where New Zealand’s whale sharks move or spend most of their time.

“There are plans to start a whale shark tagging programme to better understand this endangered species’ movements in Aotearoa’s coastal waters.”

Erdmann’s team at Conservation International contributed to the tracking of more than 20 whale sharks in South-East Asia.

New Zealand whale sharks were not part of the study as none have been satellite tagged, but Erdmann said he wants to deploy some tags soon so that we are better able to understand this endangered species movements.

Reports from anglers and boaties show there is a population of whale sharks off the eastern coast of the North Island, from Bay of Plenty to North Cape.

The study found that slowing ships, reducing sound pollution and lessening greenhouse gas emissions would have a positive impact on the species.

Angie Gardener/Stuff A dead whale shark was found on Great Barrier Island in 2021.

DOC Marine Species Technical Advisor Clinton Duffy said during work satellite tagging oceanic manta rays DOC staff were given approval to opportunistically tag any whale or basking sharks that were come across – although none were found.

“At present, I don’t have any funding or plans to tag whale sharks in New Zealand,” Duffy said.

“I still hold out hope that we may be able to tag some in the course of our collaboration with Conservation International on the manta ray work.”