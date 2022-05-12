Board game revived by Australian fan after tracking down Kiwi inventor

Lisa Wriley with her remake of Bob Reynolds’ 1970s board game Conservation, which Wriley sells in Australia and hopes to reintroduce to New Zealand.

An Australian environmental educator credits her keen interest in conservation to a 1970s board game, and now she’s tracked down its Kiwi inventor to renew the game for younger generations.

“People often ask me, how did I get interested in rubbish and waste and litter. It’s a fair question,” Lisa Wriley said.

She said her family were a strong environmental influence on her at an early age, and she remembered playing Conservation, a game invented by New Zealander R J Reynolds in the 1970s.

“It had a big impact on me.”

READ MORE:

* The 17-year-old who's been cleaning her local beach since she was 10

* Richmond Primary pupils dedicated to learning about environment

* Nelson-Richmond pupils produce posters for Conservation Week



She said the game showed how long people had been aware of environmental issues. It has squares that outline benefits like green energy, recycling, cleaning waterways and picking up litter which gain points and others like wasting water that lose points.

Wriley lives in Australia, but knew the game-maker was a Kiwi, so when she was in the country in 2019 she gave herself a mission: track down R J Reynolds, the mystery game-creator who she had so far failed to find by internet sleuthing.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bob Reynolds and Lisa Wriley showed Waimea Intermediate students Logan Redwood, left, Piper Mannerly, Tane Harimate, Josiah Eathorne, Kurtis Milne and Claire Bissett how to play the Conservation game.

Incredibly, she bumped into a woman who remembered helping pack the game as a child at a table that turned out to belong to Bob Reynolds, now 84 and living in Richmond.

“I was on the phone with Bob the next day,” Wriley said.

“I flew down to see him, went to meet him, and the rest is history.”

Bob Reynolds, who started making games when he was a teacher in the 1960s and 70s, said he was inspired to create Conservation from his own experiences with litter in Milford, where he lived and worked, and his work for Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

“I took the children [from class] round and we cleaned up the town ... and so I came up with the Conservation game,” he said.

“It was just one of those things, and then we got an order for 5000 copies.”

Now Wriley is fundraising to help bring the game back to New Zealand, pre-selling both a regular board-game version and a cloth version of the game, hoping to help fund a bilingual version with both English and Te Reo.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The game is based on a points system, which can be won by picking up litter and doing your recycling and lost by leaving the lights on or taps running.

The project’s aim is for 50 per cent of the profit from each sale to go to conservation projects in the countries where it is sold – for New Zealand this includes a $1 donation per box game sold to Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

Wriley acknowledged the game was not cheap – each boxed game comes in at about NZ$85 plus shipping – but said this was a result of the steps taken to make the game sustainable, including using actual metal, clay and glass tokens sourced from near Wriley’s home in Australia.

“It is essentially hand-made,” she said.

“A lot of people who supported [the Australian fundraiser] were grandparents who wanted to order it for their grandchildren, and there were a lot of schools. I’ve sent it to people in Canada, the UK, and Italy – because it’s all online, people can order it from anywhere.”

The pair took the game to Waimea Intermediate where students gave it an enthusiastic reception.

Wriley’s PledgeMe campaign has already received over $1000 in support, with 26 days left to raise the total goal of $12,142.