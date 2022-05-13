Aucklanders set up trust to lease council land for community garden

Christchurch 12-year-old Jordan Wilson is the youngest person to successfully get a temporary lease on some red zone land.

A group of green thumbs has created a trust to set up a community garden and hopes more people follow its lead.

The Forrest Hill Community Garden Trust was created to tend the Forrest Hill Community Garden on Auckland’s North Shore.

Trust chairperson Dave Atkinson said it had to create a legal entity to lease the land, in Seine Reserve, from Auckland Council and to cover insurance costs and health and safety provisions.

“You could start guerilla gardening, but that is not the way you are going to do something that is enduring,” Atkinson said.

As a legal entity the community garden could receive funds and grants, but it took a lot of work to establish it and to keep it running, he said.

Shea Turner/Stuff Dave, Kyla and Phoebe Atkinson at the community garden they kick-started four years ago.

Having established an entity, Atkinson hoped it could help others start gardens in their own communities by using the trust.

“I hope that this will be a bit of a flagship garden and we could expand around the rest of the North Shore.”

The group approached the council to lease the public piece of land four years ago. The official opening will be held on March 15.

Shea Turner/Stuff The Forrest Hill Community Garden will have its official open day on March 15.

Atkinson said the council ran a process of public consultation for changing the use of the land in the reserve, which took awhile to complete.

The garden had been onsite for two months now and was already a hit with the community.

“People have been really positive, the council [is] really enthusiastic about it, I think it ticks a lot of their boxes,” Atkinson said.

Forrest Hill Community Garden/Supplied The eventual plan for the completed garden is to have 12 garden beds, a glasshouse and an education space but that will require further fundraising.

He said the initiative had been a bridge for the diverse cultures of the Forrest Hill community.

Even those who spoke little English could come and pick up a spade and help out – everybody could participate, he said.

Ruth Jackson, the chairperson of the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board, said one of the things that touched her most was seeing some of the area’s older Chinese residents coming along and taking part.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ruth Jackson, chair of Takapuna-Devonport Local Board said she loved the idea of the community garden.

“It is something for them to join in with for their community,” Jackson said.

She said greater housing intensification across Auckland meant people were losing their backyards and having outdoor spaces like the garden was important for their health and wellbeing.

The eventual plan for the garden is to have 12 garden beds, a glass house and an education space and the trust was fundraising for the final stage.