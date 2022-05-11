Learn how to compost with Canterbury twins Kaitlyn and Jess Lamb

University of Canterbury environmental science students Kaitlyn and Jess Lamb will indulge their love of composting and share practical tips at the university's community garden on Saturday.

If you're a keen gardener and want to up your sustainability game, a pair of twins with a passion for composting wants to show you how.

Kaitlyn and Jess Lamb, both first-year environmental science students at the University of Canterbury, fit a lot into their day.

On top of their studies, they also volunteer at the university's Waiutuutu​ Community Garden, where they will be giving a presentation on Saturday about how to break into composting.

Autumn is the perfect time to start composting food waste, Jess said, with all the dead leaves perfect for even the smallest compost set-ups.

“Composting is a big deal because we send far too much rubbish to the landfill,” Jess said.

“About 30% of waste being sent there is organic waste, which means it could be composted.”

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change spelled out the dangers of further warming the planet by emitting greenhouse gases like carbon and methane.

But it was not just cows producing methane, Kaitlyn said, but potentially every single person as well.

“In the landfill, food scraps produce methane gas, which is in fact 23 times worse than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas.

“Composting is a way in which we can minimise the waste we produce, therefore decreasing the impact we have on our one beautiful Earth.”

Supplied Everyone can compost their food scraps, the twins say.

The pair came to the university from Rotorua, where they had been leaders of the local Forest & Bird youth chapter, and their school's enviro-club.

Kaitlyn was also the only Kiwi selected for last year's Bayer Youth Ag Summit, for her plan to establish an urban farm every kilometre in Aotearoa's towns and cities, to improve sustainable food production.

“It is a great solution to the climate crisis and to increase food security, as it improves access to fresh fruit and vegetables and cuts out the need for fossil fuels.

“Urban farms also have an important community aspect, where workshops are run in order to connect consumers to their kai, as well as teaching them how to grow it, and how to compost.”

Jess and Kaitlyn will present Building Community Food Resilience through Composting at 10am on Saturday at the Waiutuutu Community Gardens, as part of Ako Ōtautahi Learning City Christchurch.

Five rules to avoid a stinky compost heap.

The pair's top tips for compost newbies: