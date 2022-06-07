Kōkako thriving in Auckland's Hunua Ranges, with record number of pairs counted

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff visits Hunua Ranges Regional Park to see the outcome of the kōkako birdlife recovery project. (First published in January 2019)

Once almost lost completely, now thriving – a record number of North Island kōkako pairs has been counted in Auckland’s Hunua Ranges.

There are now 229 adult breeding pairs in the ranges, making it the second-largest mainland population in the country. The largest is in Waikato’s Pureora Forest.

It is more than double the number of of adult breeding pairs – 106 – counted back in 2018 and a huge increase from the species’ initial count of just 25 birds in 1994.

MATT BINNS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Over 400 Kōkako birds are now calling Auckland’s Hunua Ranges home

Auckland councillor Richard Hills, the chairperson of the council’s environment and climate change committee, said the news was testament to the work put in by council staff and volunteers over the past 25 years.

“The investment in ground control work and two aerial 1080 operations is paying dividends,” he said.

“It’s played a significant part in the position we now find ourselves in, of having built the population to the level we can now share our birds with other projects around the country. We’ve come full circle and it’s very rewarding.”

The targeted management area has been using 3000 bait stations and 200 traps a year, aimed at catching pests like possums, rats and mustelids. More than 4000 hours annually have been invested by volunteers in restoring the native birdlife.

The efforts have also helped other native birds such as the kaka, as well as long-tailed bats and Hochstetters frogs.

“It’s pleasing to see evidence of the exponential growth in breeding pairs from when we first began our guided hīkoi into the management area,” Wharekawa Marae trustee Eddie Manukau said.

Stuff The number of adult breeding pairs has more than doubled since the last count in 2018.

Miranda Bennett, a senior ranger conservation for Auckland’s southern regional parks, said the sightings of new breeding pairs expanding throughout new areas of the park was exciting.

“While many of the older pairs of birds are still within the management area, the younger generation coming through are venturing out, reflecting the success of the predator control.”

The oldest bird sighted in the 2022 survey was a 25-year-old veteran aviary named McKenzie, who was banded as a chick back in 1998. He still appeared to be breeding.

They survey is carried out every four years. It only counts adults of breeding age.

However, the 2022 survey recorded a nesting rate of 1.8 fledged chicks per pair, meaning about 400 chicks have been produced this year.