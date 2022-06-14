Boatie fined for illegal visit to Northland's pest-free Hen and Chicken Islands

The Marotere/Hen and Chicken Islands off the coast of Ruakākā are closed to members of the public who do not have permission from the Department of Conservation.

A man has been fined $800 for visiting a protected island in Northland without permission from the Department of Conservation.

The Marotere/Hen and Chicken Islands, about 20km east of Ruakākā, are home to a variety of protected and high conservation value native species.

The islands are closed to the public unless permission is granted by DOC. Those who visit usually do so for research or science purposes, and visitors are bound by strict biosecurity protocols.

DOC launched an investigation against the Auckland boatie after he rowed a dinghy to Whatupuke, one of the islands within Marotere, in 2022.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2022: Deer and goats on hit-list as predator eradication focus of conservation funding

* What role can gene editing play in predator control? And are we ready to accept it?

* Rat eradication by 2050 will require new technology



Investigations team lead Dylan Swain​ said the boatie was in the island group sheltering from bad weather when he spotted a group of people on Whatupuke.

Delwyn Dickey/Stuff The boatie ignored signs that said people were not allowed to land on the island. (File photo)

The group of people happened to be part of DOC’s weed team, who visit the island periodically to control pest plant species.

“This person came ashore expecting he could go for a recreational walk, when in fact there are DOC signs on the island clearly stating it’s not open for the public.”

The man was then approached by the weed team leader, who took the man’s personal details and asked him to leave.

Swain said DOC decided to pursue infringement against the man as he had ignored the freely available information that informed him he was not allowed to visit. There is also information “easily” available online and on specialist boating and fishing websites and apps.

“It’s very clear these islands are off-limits to the public, and this gentleman has disregarded that.”

The man initially disputed the fine, after DOC spent “several months” trying to track him down.

“Naivety isn’t an excuse to break the rules,” Swain said.

DOC hopes the fine will serve as a reminded to New Zealanders that unauthorised landing on nature reserve islands is prohibited under the Reserves Act.

“Years of hard conservation work have gone into protecting these islands and the species living there,” Swain said.

“Illegal landings risk that work, whether it be a stray pest or seeds coming ashore with an unauthorised visitor.”

Infringement notices deal with breaches of the act that are not considered serious enough for prosecution, with fines ranging from $200 to $800.