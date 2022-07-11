Greenpeace protest calls on government to cut synthetic nitrogen

Greenpeace senior campaigner Steve Abel said they were at the factory to name synthetic fertiliser as a cancer killer.

Greenpeace protesters have erected a massive banner outside a Taranaki fertiliser plant, calling on the government to cut synthetic nitrogen.

Protesters at the site said they'd arrived at the Ballance Agri-Nutrients plant in Kapuni about 7.30am and unfurled the 50m by 30m banner, reading Cancer fertiliser – cut synthetic nitrogen with an arrow pointing at the nearby fertiliser factory.

Police are on scene, and both sides are relatively civil – the Ballance staff have warned the protestors of the hazards, and are even giving them rides in a side-by-side.

"We are at the Kapuni fertiliser factory in Taranaki to name synthetic nitrogen fertiliser as a cancer killer and call on the government to hold the fertiliser industry to account for the human harm they are causing,” Greenpeace senior campaigner Steve Abel said in an emailed statement set out at 9am.

READ MORE:

* 'You never know what's in your water': Two thirds of rural bore samples above cancer risk level for nitrates

* Nitrates in drinking water could be killing 40 Kiwis each year, study finds

* Greenpeace offers mail-in free nitrate tests for bore drinking water

* Greenpeace launches mail-in service for nitrate water testing



supplied/greenpeace The greenpeace protest from above.

At the site, Abel said they'd had no word from Ballance yet.

“We've only been met by the polite security guys here who have informed us of the risks of the site which we're aware of.

“We've assured these guys that we're not going to put their safety at risk or our own. We're not doing anything risky here, we intend to be here for a brief time, but the chronic impact of synthetic fertiliser is that it's causing potentially a hundred cases of bowel cancer in New Zealand a year and forty deaths from cancer according to a scientists,” Abel said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Greenpeace protesters arrived at the site in South Taranaki about 7:30am.

In the emailed statement, Abel said every year around 450 thousand tonnes of synthetic nitrogen was applied to land, mostly for intensive dairy.

It pollutes rivers and the climate, Abel said.

Abel said synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use could contaminate rural people's drinking water with nitrate.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They unveiled a 50m by 30m protest sign reading Cancer fertiliser – cut synthetic nitrogen.

"Groundwater is the drinking source for 40% of New Zealanders. The fertiliser industry is contaminating that vital supply, rendering rural people’s drinking water undrinkable, risking cancer, and also harm to babies in the womb. The Government needs to step in and stop it."

Abel also pointed to research suggesting excess levels of nitrate in drinking water were linked to reproductive risks such as preterm and underweight births and Blue Baby Syndrome.

“We need to see a change in the way we farm to more regenerative organic methods that don’t pollute our climate and don’t pollute our rivers.”

Nitrate contamination was worsening across the country, Abel said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They want the Government to phased out synthetic nitrogen.

"The spike in groundwater nitrate concentrations is attributable to a near seven-fold increase in nitrogen fertiliser use since 1990 and significant intensification of dairying in that time."

StatsNZ figures showed total synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use increased 693% between 1990 and 2019, during which time the dairy herd increased by 82% - from 3.4 million cows to 6.3 million, the Greenpeace statement said.

"We are calling on Associate Environment Minister Kiritapu Allan and Prime Minister Ardern to act now for the sake of those rural communities whose health is most at risk. The government must phase out the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser to ensure healthy water for all."