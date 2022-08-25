Restricted fishing changes Māui dolphins' diet for the better, research suggests

WWF NZ researcher Amanda Leathers explains why Hector's and Māui dolphin are on the brink of extinction. (First published May 9, 2019)

Restricted fishing along the North Island’s west coast has led to greater fish stocks – allowing the endangered Māui dolphin to be more picky with its diet, new research suggests.

The Auckland University study, lead authored by PhD student Courtney Ogilvy, used samples from live and dead, beached dolphins to study the micro-chemical markers in their skin. These markers gave researchers a clear indication of which types of fish were being consumed.

Results show that from 2008, when restrictions to certain fishing techniques on the west coast of Auckland were implemented to protect the dolphins, their diets got less diverse – as their preferred prey became more abundant.

Maui dolphins between Port Waikato and the entrance to the Manukau harbour.

Māui dolphins typically eat smaller fish such as ahuru, red cod and sprats.

Over the years since, they have been pretty consistent with what they have been eating, co-author and associate professor Emma Carroll said.

They went from having to work quite hard to get food from a variety of prey, to only targetting the ones they wanted, she said.

There was a temporary change in 2015 and 2016 due to the weather event El Niño, which changed water temperatures and currents – causing fish from different regions to move into the dolphins' habitat.

It was good news to see they could adapt and respond to the weather events and still find prey, Carroll said.

SEA SHEPHERD/Supplied Māui dolphins are extremely rare, with the number aged a year or older estimated to be few as 54. (File photo)

But with more warm summers likely ahead, Carroll said, there are concerns.

“How is this going to impact the world's most rare dolphin?”

Co-author professor Rochelle Constantine said Māui dolphins were likely to be at their maximum thermal limit, so increasing ocean temperatures may eventually shift the distribution of the dolphins and their preferred prey.

The study used 101 samples, ranging from 1993 to 2021, to gather the results. The skin samples were dual purpose, as they were being collected by the Department of Conservation in order to determine the population of the marine mammal.

It is estimated that the number of Māui dolphins aged a year or older is as few as 54.