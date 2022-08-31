Kumeū floodway work could resume, a year on from devastating storm

Kumeū needs early warning systems to avoid a repeat of August's destructive floods, local resident Guy Wishart says.

It’s been a year since a devastating flood tore through West Auckland, submerging properties and leaving residents homeless.

More than 150 millimetres of water covered West Auckland during the August flood. A recent report revealed flooding was made worse because Auckland Council had failed to keep culverts and creek beds clear.

Now, the council is undertaking modelling work in the Kumeū catchment in a bid to work out whether it will once again pick up floodway assessment work in the area.

The floodway project, which involved digging out flood plains beside Kumeū River for better water flow, was aborted ten years ago because landowners wouldn’t allow access to their properties.

The council said in September it was aborted during the third stage of assessment work, between residential development and Oraha Rd.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kumeū was submerged during a flood in the small hours of August 31, 2021.

Healthy Waters said this month the modelling work taking place in the Kumeū catchment would determine the effectiveness of “any mitigation project”.

Regional planning team manager Nick Brown said any plan to carry out flood mitigation work needed to consider the impact on land upstream or downstream of the site.

“The modelling work ... will provide an updated tool to assess the benefit of any flood mitigation measures,” he said.

Rodney Local Board chairperson Phelan Pirrie said it was urgent the assessment work was picked back up again.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Healthy Waters says the modelling work taking place in the Kumeū catchment will determine the effectiveness of “any mitigation project”.

He said the local board had done what it could over the last year to respond to the flood’s aftermath – creating a community response plan which involved all aspects of community, from emergency services to local clubs.

But that plan, Pirrie said, wouldn’t stop any flooding from happening.

“Council needs to start engaging with land-owners in Kumeū to finish [the project], that hasn't been done yet,” he said.

“They have the report telling them what to do.”

The report Pirrie referred to was a review of the Kumeū flood event, prepared by engineering company WSP, which was presented to members of the council “a number of weeks ago”.

The report, seen by Stuff, concluded parts of Kumeū would have flooded “significantly” less if the project had been entirely completed.

Those areas included the showgrounds and Shamrock Dr area, commercial and industrial areas near Huapai stream and the Main Rd eastern commercial area.

According to the report, the base cost of the 2005 project was the equivalent of up to $46.6 million, but the council would need to re-evaluate the cost as stage one was already complete.

“Priority is determined based on a combination of frequency and risk,” Brown said.

“The frequency of an event is how often the flooding is observed or predicted to occur.”