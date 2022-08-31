Households warned not to do laundry on Sunday as sediment flushed from pipes

Watercare has warned residents to store clean drinking water ahead of its system flush. (File photo)

Hibisicus Coast residents are being warned not to do their laundry this weekend while Watercare flushes out the sludge from its system.

Watercare has commissioned a $12.8 million pump station that will push water from water treatment plants through the Whangaparāoa Peninsula faster.

Northern operations manager Tim Scheirlinck said the project would require Watercare to flush out the system in the morning on Sunday, September 4.

“Water will flow through the pipes to the Hibiscus Coast at a faster rate than every before. This may stir up sediment in the pipes and discolour the water temporarily.”

READ MORE:

* Inglewood residents advised not to drink discoloured water after pipe broken

* Residents 'up in arms' as Napier's water, yet again, runs brown

* Auckland's worst sewage spill in 25 years in clean-up mode



Sheirlinck said the flush would remove the discoloured water caused by the sediment. He hoped the process might be complete by sunrise, but that may not be the case.

Jay Boreham/Stuff The system flushing will affect the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, including Orewa. (File photo)

“We recommend people avoid doing laundry during the morning of Sunday 4 September, and at a minimum, check the colour of their water first.”

He also recommended residents store water in bottles or the kettle the night before.

“While the water is unlikely to make people sick, it’s a good idea to have some clear water available for drinking purposes.”

If residents find that their water remains discoloured, Watercare has asked that they email hibiscuscoast@water.co.nz so that a crew can come to carry out further work.

Watercare/Supplied The area affected by the flush is shown in orange.

Around 50,000 residents are expected to be affected by temporarily discoloured water.

The $12.8 million pump station project on East Coast Road will allow Watercare to keep Whangaparāoa Peninsula’s water reservoirs topped up through the day more easily.

Project manger Jason Salmon said it would help during the summer when residents used more water and visitors flocked to the area to make use of the beaches.

The old pump station will be demolished in three to six months.