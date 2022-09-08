'Monstrosity' seawall on Auckland property left trail of damage, neighbours say

K4 Group Management Ltd was fined for building a seawall at the company owner's property in Beachlands, Auckland, without getting council consent. (This video has no sound)

Neighbours of a “great big monstrosity” seawall originally built without resource consent say its construction has changed the public foreshore and made the beaches at their properties less sandy.

K4 Group Management Ltd​ was prosecuted by Auckland Council and fined $41,250 for constructing two large retaining walls without resource or building consent at company director Ranjit Keshvara’s​ waterfront property in Beachlands in 2019.

The company applied for consent retrospectively. Judge David Kirkpatrick labelled Keshvara’s expectation that the consents would be granted following the construction as a “thumbing of the nose at the regulatory regime”.

He added that those regimes were in place for good reason, including to protect the environment and the health and safety of the public.

Keshvara, whose family owns or has interests in two houses on Hawke Cres, used one property to build a ramp down onto the beach to transport building materials and machinery about 90m across the foreshore to the other.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff K4 Group Management Ltd was fined $41,250 for building retaining walls at company director Ranjit Keshvara’s Beachlands property without Auckland Council consent.

Neighbours, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the machinery moving back and forth across the foreshore had left a trail of damage.

When rocks used as a platform for diggers and machinery on the foreshore were removed, much of the sand from the small beaches at the bottom of the neighbours’ properties was also removed, which had impacted their enjoyment of the area.

Some rocks remained on the foreshore.

One neighbour, who has lived on the street for 25 years, said the beach at the base of his property had been “a major part of our life”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Neighbours claim sand was taken from the foreshore during the project cleanup, leaving the beaches at the base of their properties without much sand.

His children and grandchildren had grown up playing on the beach, even before they bought the land and built there.

Now, there was a big gap at the bottom of the wooden steps from his property and the foreshore where sand used to be.

The family considered it a privilege to own property with a somewhat private beach and had “always looked after it”, he said.

Supplied Neighbours say a digger going back and forth between the two properties left a trench on the foreshore.

“Now it’s gone.”

Another neighbour said they had two big slips at their property that were remedied with a “pretty simple” seawall.

They said the slip Keshvara claimed he needed to attend to urgently was much smaller than theirs and didn’t require such a “great big monstrosity” of a seawall.

“There was no great emergency and he should never have built walls that high to start with.

“It’s taken away the natural effect of the foreshore.”

Ranjit Keshvara said he had nothing to say other than that he considered the matter closed and had moved on.

David Pawson​ of Auckland Council said the seawall and two retaining walls had been covered by a retrospective resource consent and a Code Compliance Certificate issued on 30 June 2021.

A site inspection was undertaken the same time and “deemed that the foreshore had been adequately cleared”.

Additionally, a condition of the resource consent was that plants be incorporated into the wall to soften its appearance. The greenery would establish over time, Pawson added.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Neighbours say the seawall is a “monstrosity”.

It is estimated the resource and building consent would have cost Keshvara about $15,000.

Property owners are asked to work with the council before undertaking construction.

“Beginning work without the required council consent adds a lot more time and cost to the project rather than doing it the correct way and obtaining consent first.”

“Additional costs soon mount up if the unconsented work has to be taken down and rebuilt, and more consultants involved.”