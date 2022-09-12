The small group of residents fighting an industrial giant's pollution

The Franklin Local Board had “no objection or comment” to make on NZ Steel’s application. (File photo)

A small group of rural South Auckland residents have taken on an industrial giant in an attempt to stop pollution.

NZ Steel has applied to renew its resource consent to continue discharging pollution into the air and sea at the Glenbrook Steel Mill near Waiuku, and council staff have recommended it be approved despite climate commitments.

A group of 10 residents have made submissions opposing the application, some saying they had only heard about it on social media at the last minute.

Some of the submissions acknowledged the steel mill was an important contributor to the economy, but most disagreed with the application’s 35-year timeframe.

They argue it was contrary to the council’s aim to reach net-zero emissions and would extend operation well-past New Zealand’s COP-26 commitment to reduce emissions by 2030.

However, in his report, council planner Jonathan Clarke said Auckland Council’s climate change emergency “carried no statutory weight”.

“Therefore, climate change considerations have been disregarded from this assessment,” he wrote.

Kelly Schicker/Waikato Times The Glenbrook Steel Mill produces various brands including Colorsteel, Zincalume for roofing, Axxis for steel framing, and Steltech.

The report does not reveal how much carbon dioxide the mill produces, but it does say it’s smoke stacks produce 1140 kilograms of carbon monoxide each hour. Carbon monoxide is poisonous.

The mill consumes 800,000 tonnes of coal each year, to fire kilns used to refine metals.

The site is a significant contributor to the economy, employing over a thousand people and generating around $600 million towards New Zealand’s gross domestic product. It produces steel for several local brands, including Colorsteel.

KENNY RODGER/Stuff In addition to producing steel, the factory produces slag as a by-product which is used for road aggregate.

But according to the report, the steel mill has often been the subject of complaints about air discharges, some about large emissions of brown smoke and others about soot deposited in their property.

The mill sits east of the Waiuku River and approximately 1.3 kilometres west of Glenbrook Primary School where there is a monitoring site.

The planner’s report draws on the expert evidence of contamination specialist Paul Crimmins. He expressed his concern that households within a kilometre of the site, on Mission Bush Road, Brookside Road and Reg Bennet Road, would be likely to suffer from elevated levels of particles called “PM10” and “PM2.5”.

PM10 and PM2.5 particles can both be hazardous to human health. PM2.5 in particular is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, causing cardiovascular problems, and can be carcinogenic, the report said.

The mill discharges an estimated 237 tonnes of PM2.5 particles a year – six times greater than all other consented industrial point source discharges in the Auckland Region combined.

“I therefore consider that the potential adverse effect on human health is a potential concern, and the recommended conditions must be adhered to and actively monitored to ensure adverse effects are minimised as far as practicable,” Crimmins wrote.

NZ Steel uses “scrubbers” that use liquid and gas to capture the particles in an effort to control how much it discharges, the report said.

Sometimes mistakes are made. If there is a breakdown in machinery, then a contingency process called “tipping” occurs, which produces a significant amount of PM10 particles, and depending on the weather, can be spread. These discharges are called “fugitive emissions” in the report.

KENNY RODGER There have been at least 14 complaints about smoke from the steel mill. Council acknowledged its record keeping about complaints had improved over time. (File photo)

“The air pollutant concentrations at near-field monitors have occasionally exceeded relevant ambient air quality assessment criteria and trigger levels, resulting in remedial actions, particularly relating to fugitive dust controls at the Northern Yard area,” the report said.

However, Clarke notes in his report that NZ Steel has generally complied with its consent conditions and that the surrounding air quality is within accepted regulatory levels.

As part of its application, NZ Steel has proposed to remove its air quality monitoring sites from Glenbrook School and Sandspit Reserve to Mission Bush Road, which is closer to the mill and therefore would provide “an early warning”.

Franklin County News/Stuff In 2019 the mill accidentally tipped 28,000 tonnes of molten iron, producing excess particulates. (File photo)

“This site will provide more of an early warning for exceedances of limits, especially as it impacts upon the persons located along the eastern boundary.”

In submissions, residents called for the consent renewal to be declined or for it to be extended five to 10 years.

The resource consent hearing for the application will be held in front of independent commissioners at the Waiuku War Memorial Hall on October 27 and 28.

