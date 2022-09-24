The Awataha Project: How unearthing a stream is bringing a community to life

Te Ara Awataha hopes to not just create a beautiful and rejuvenated environment, but a close-knit community as the Awataha Stream that runs through Northcote on Auckland's North Shore is daylighted.

Auckland is built on a network of streams that have, over 150 years, been forced into pipes and pushed underground. In a three-part series, Stuff examines what it would take – and what it would mean – for those streams to be brought back into the light.

A brand-new development is using a once-buried stream to bring the community that surrounds it to life.

Since the 1950s, the Awataha stream in Auckland’s Northcote has been buried in underground pipes.

It is one of a raft of tributaries and streams that have been paved over as Tāmaki Makaurau has expanded over the past 150 years.

But after over a decade of planning, work is under way to bring the stream back to its natural form.

Isthmus/Supplied The Awataha stream stretches for 900m of the 1.5km greenway.

Mana whenua, Kāinga Ora, local schools, the Kaipātiki Project and Eke Panuku Development have banded together to create the Awataha Stream Project.

It is part of Te Ara Awataha, the creation of Northcote’s new greenway –a 1.5km network of reserves that will run through Northcote, from Kaka Reserve to Greenslade Reserve.

There will also be 1700 new homes built throughout the greenway, including Kāinga Ora housing and Kiwibuild projects.

The stream will be daylighted, opening up the water flowing inside the existing storm water pipe and redirecting it into the new Awataha stream channel.

Isthmus/Supplied The daylighting of the stream began back in 2019.

The team hopes this will also fix the community’s previous flooding issues.

Sara Zwart, the principal regenerative design lead of the project, said the stream – which begins at Jessie Tonar Scout Reserve – would stretch for more than half of the greenway before offshooting into the Hillcrest stream.

Zwart described the project as “one part building work, one part fostering communities”.

The regenerative process was also hoped to boost the mauri (life essence) of the stream, improve water quality and enhance the habitat for birds, insects and tuna (eels).

“We want locals to be guardians and owners of the land. We don’t want another stream that ends up with shopping trollies in it,” she said.

Isthmus/Supplied The Awataha stream, previously buried in a stormwater pipe, will be a key feature of the community.

Students from neighbouring schools were heavily involved in planning the development.

“There was a team that came in and asked the children what the buildings should look like and what features were important to them,” Onepoto Primary School principal Daniella Latoa-Levi said.

Vicky Barry, the principal of Northcote College, said her students' passion for Te Ara Awataha aligned with the school’s motto, “to be of service to others”.

Northcote Intermediate pupils were “learning more about their local area and the changes it has gone through”, principal Phil Muir said.

“When the school was build 70 years ago streams were not as valued as much as they are today.”

Mana whenua were the first to suggest the rejuvenation of the Awataha stream.

“They were the ones to say, ‘let’s get this stream out of the ground’ and pushed through barriers people were putting up in the beginning,” Zwart said.

“They challenged the team to think bigger and bring the stream out of the ground.”

Mana whenua gifted the name Te Ara Awataha to the greenway. It means ‘the path of the Awataha’.

Isthmus/Supplied The planning for the green way has been underway for about a decade.

“Te Ara Awatawa speaks to the importance of the connection between the wai, whenua and tangata (water, land and people), and how the interconnection restores the mauri,” a mana whenua spokesperson said.

“Awataha is culturally significant to iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau and an important lifeline of Te Ara Awataha, the Awataha greenway.”

Mana whenua also developed an assessment tool, ‘Take Mauri, Take Hono’, which is being used in the restoration of the stream and the surrounding projects.

The tool has the ultimate goal of creating a healthier environment for those living within Te Ara Awataha, with hopes people can start to move into their homes by the end of 2022.