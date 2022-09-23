Bach owners asked to flush stinky gas ahead of long weekend

Wastewater used to drain into the Mangawhai Harbour, but the new system treats it and dumps it on a farm on Brown Rd.

There’s a stink brewing in Mangawhai, and unflushed toilets are to blame.

Residents in the coastal town north of Auckland have been asked to flush their loos – and run water through sinks and showers – ahead of the long weekend to stop a buildup of potentially fatal stinky gas.

Kaipara District Council has detected a high level of hydrogen sulphide gas coming from houses on the Mangawhai wastewater network.

General manager of infrastructure Anin Nama said the elevated levels could have been caused by Auckland bach owners not having visited their property for a regular flush.

When wastewater stagnates in pipes, organic compounds can break down, releasing hydrogen sulphide. Breathing high levels of the gas in a confined space, such as the toilet, could be fatal, he said.

“If you have been away for a while and smell odour, we ask that you open up windows and doors when you arrive, and do a quick run of all your taps, showers, baths and toilets. Anything with a drain that connects to the system.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Kaipara District Council reported that both its permanent resident and bach owner population was growing much faster than anticipated.

Nama explained that most household pipes have a “P-trap”, which holds a small amount of water within a bend. It creates a seal which prevents foul odours from entering a house.

However, if that water is left to evaporate, the gas can filter through.

Nama asked that Mangawhai residents talk to their neighbours to ensure the message about proper P-trap maintenance gets around.

Meanwhile, a council briefing in September revealed that the wastewater system is going to need a cash deposit because the number of loos in Mangawhai is growing “at a faster pace than ever anticipated”.

The council is expecting a thousand new permanent residents and another thousand “summer residents” by next year. In 10 years, the total of both is expected to double for a summer population of 21,774.

The council budget planned for $36 million in upgrades, but the cost has swelled to $90.5m.

At the moment, treated wastewater is being dumped onto a farm on Brown Rd, but the council is investigating the option of using it to irrigate a golf course.

It's not the first time the wastewater network has driven locals round the U-bend. When the treatment plant was built, a $60m budget blowout saw elected councillors replaced by independent commissioners in 2012.

Heather and Bruce Rogan of Mangawhai, Northland, were in a long-running dispute with the Kaipara District Council over the legality of their rates.

The fiasco also resulted in a rates strike in response to the dramatic rates rises necessary to pay for the scheme.

The issue went all the way to the High Court in Whangārei, which ruled in favour of the residents, determining that the rates rises were invalid.

However, the Government stepped in and passed the Kaipara District Council validation of rates bill, retroactively permitting the rates increases.

The chairman of the Mangawhai Residents and Ratepayers Association, Bruce Rogan, ended up having to pay $100,000 for $50,000 worth of rates.