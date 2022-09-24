Direct recycled water recommended as Auckland's next water source

The Bucket List - Stuff's easy tips on how to save water around your home.

Direct recycled water should be Auckland’s future water source, a panel of representative residents has found.

The panel of 37 people – selected by Watercare by their age, gender, ethnicity, education and homeownership to reflect the city in what is known as a citizens’ assembly – workshopped and explored the implications of six options for Auckland’s next water source during August and September.

It was determined direct recycled water, where wastewater is treated to a drinkable standard, would help meet Auckland’s water needs beyond 2040.

Direct recycled water is already used as a source of drinking water in Singapore and Namibia, but has not been used before in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* The case for unearthing Auckland's streams in response to climate change

* The Awataha Project: How unearthing a stream is bringing a community to life

* Auckland drought: Goff says Watercare could have done better



Supplied A group of 37 Aucklanders took part in Watercare's citizen assembly to workshop ideas for Auckland's future water source.

The panel’s report found direct recycled water was cost-effective and environmentally friendly, as it helped reduce wastewater.

However, it would be necessary to educate the public on its safety.

Other recommendations included that Watercare investigate the feasibility of desalination – the removal of salt from seawater – or provide Aucklanders’ with education and resources to reduce water consumption.

Watercare will review and consider the panel’s recommendations and make a formal response.

Chief customer officer Amanda Singleton​ said the group had spent a huge amount of time learning about the water and wastewater industries from independent experts.

They also spoke with mana whenua to ensure the views of Māori are considered and to understand the principles of Te Mana o te Wai, which refers to the vital importance of clean water to maintain the health of our water bodies, ecosystems and communities who reply on healthy water for their sustenance and wellbeing.

Supplied Kelsey Orford, 25, initially felt “iffy” about Auckland using recycled water, but came round to the idea after hearing from experts.

“They’ve really put their hearts and souls into this process to make sure they found the best path forward for Auckland’s water future,” Singleton said.

“I think for many assembly members it’s been a really rewarding experience that’s given them not just a new appreciation for the water that comes out of their taps, but also for the views and perspectives of their fellow Aucklanders.”

Point England resident Kelsey Orford​ (Ngāti Whātua) said she and her fellow assembly members “felt a bit iffy” about the idea of recycled water at first.

But she felt at ease after hearing from experts, who said the water Auckland takes from the Waikato River is not much different due to it having run off from farms and other pollutants.

“Our water’s not 100% clean. There always risk factors going into our water.”

“It’s not the same river that we had prior to colonisation. It’s not crystal clean.”

Supplied Simon Brotherson, 21, said the citizens’ assembly was a good way of representing the views of all Aucklanders.

She said it made sense for Auckland to stop taking from the Waikato River and to have its own sustainable recycled water system.

“Education is like the biggest thing, otherwise people are just going to be like ‘eww, yuck’.”

Parnell resident Simon Brotherson​ said the process had been very insightful.

As a music student, he was originally interested to take part in the process due to the financial incentive, however within the first day he had forgotten about the money as he was so intrigued by Auckland’s water issues.

“For big things like water, these assemblies do capture Auckland’s demographics and gives everyone a say.”