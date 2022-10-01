Residents hire crack team to target wild deer, goats destroying Sounds bush

Thermal aerial sharpshooter Cole Ritchie and thermal animal detection systems operator Jordan Munn about to go on an aerial hunting operation in the Marlborough sounds.

A decade ago, Maraetai Bay resident Phil Wright couldn't see up the valley because of the green trees and shrubs. But now, he can see the whole length of the bay.

“The valleys within Maraetai Bay and East Bay have been eaten out of foliage by the goats,” Wright said.

“We spent $200,000 poisoning all the pine trees in our bay, and what we hoped for was to regenerate the native bush and get back the birds, and we found that the goats were eating out all the bush.”

Wright was amongst the 250 Marlborough Sounds landowners who had raised about $180,000 to lead three hunting operations targeting deer and goats in the past 12 months.

Forest & Bird Footage from Fiordland and Northland show just how prolific deer and wild boars are in native forests.

“Doing that project formed a real community spirit in the bay, it brought us all together. We all know each other, we meet yearly, and we are forming an association for the bay,” Wright said.

About 1100 animals were removed during two operations in the Inner Queen Charlotte and one in Mahau Sound, totalling about 6800 hectares of mainly Department of Conservation land.

Supplied A thermal camera, right, detects a couple of deer below the canopy from 500m, compared to what you see with the naked eye, left.

The Marlborough District Council, DOC and Marlborough Lines supported the initiative, funding about 10% of the total cost.

Contracted to hunt the overpopulated animals, Trap and Trigger chief executive Jordan Munn said he was “very surprised” by the number of deer in some areas.

“There are particular hotspots within the project that have the highest deer numbers we have ever seen.

“In places, we have encountered up to 30 deer per square kilometre.”

Supplied Deer have started to ringbark these trees, causing some to fall over.

“They browse all the palatable trees that they can reach. In most places, there is no regenerating palatable trees, they browse away all of the undergrowth until it turns to dirt.

“In the worst cases, they eat all the bark of the standing mature trees, and all those trees are starting to fall over.”

Munn said deer overpopulation had many side effects for water quality, including E-coli, and also increased sediment and erosion and led to a lack of biodiversity in the forests.

The hunting operations in the Sounds combined traditional ground hunting, bailing dog hunting and the use of a helicopter with a thermal camera on board.

“We have a military grade thermal camera, and we use that to survey from a long distance, and when it detects a deer, we assess whether it's a place that we can go.

“Once we have located it, we use the laser pointer aligned with the camera to indicate the deer's location and guide the helicopter, and that way we can approach it in the safest way possible,” Munn said.

Supplied A heat map of deer, goat and pig species in the top of the south, produced by Forest and Bird.

Ecological consultant Andrew Macalister, who took part in the operations, said there was no intention of eradication.

“What we are doing is a population reset, we are trying to get the head [count] down from those really high and damaging numbers that they've got to, to a level where they are not destroying the forest.

“And we did make a real effort to recover as much meat as we could, and that was a real benefit from the operations.

“But people can still go and shoot a deer and get venison in the freezer. We are trying to work with the recreational guys as much as we can, but they don’t put enough pressure on it.”

Supplied A Trap and Trigger team heading home after two weeks in the scrub, hunting overpopulated deer and goats.

Macalister managed the wilding pine programme for the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust that had been going for 15 years.

“I spent my whole life in the Sounds, and a lot of it in the bush.

“In parts of the Sounds, the native forest is on its knees. The fact that landowners are willing to fund this control themselves reflects that it is reaching crisis point out there.

“People choose to live in the Sounds because they love the Sounds and the regenerating forest and those rounded green hills are such a fundamental part of our experience of the Sounds, people will do an awful lot to protect that.”