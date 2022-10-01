Our only extinct native fish was more ancient than we knew

More than a century ago, Aotearoa’s rivers and streams teemed with a mysterious species of fish.

Flecked with gold, it lurked in deep pools and fed in the moonlight. Every so often, they would surge up rivers like the Hutt in immense shoals, and disappear just as quickly.

If the South Island kōkako was the grey ghost of the forest, the upokororo – or the New Zealand grayling – was its aquatic equivalent.

But by the 1920s, a fish once so abundant it was used as fertiliser and sold by the cartload suddenly disappeared. What may have been the most common freshwater fish in New Zealand became the first – and, to this day, only – native fish to be declared extinct.

Because it disappeared so quickly, the origins of the upokororo have remained unknown. But modern techniques in ancient DNA research have shed light on the mysterious fish, answering some long-standing questions and leaving others tantalisingly unsolved.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Otago extracted and analysed DNA from some of the few remaining grayling specimens.

Many of those specimens are “wet-preserved”, meaning they’ve been doused in formaldehyde or other preservatives; a technique that retains their colour and shape but wreaks havoc on their DNA.

It has made analysis of the specimens difficult. Now, recent advances in the field of ancient DNA allow for the analysis of tiny amounts of genetic material, including those from wet-preserved specimens.

The research shows the upokororo was no recent arrival; it had been in New Zealand for many millions of years, arriving in a similar time-frame as many native birds and skinks.

It quashes the long-standing view that it was closely related to the Australian grayling, a belief that led some scientists to propose introducing Australian graylings to New Zealand rivers to fill the ecological gap left behind by the upokororo.

Doing so would be a bad idea, the research suggests. They are distant cousins at best and likely diverged from a common ancestor between 15 million and 23 million years ago.

“In evolutionary time, it’s equivalent to replacing you with an orangutan,” says Lachie Scarsbrook, the study’s lead author.

“You can only imagine the issues your workplace would run into.”

NATIONAL LIBRARY The last record of fishing for grayling, on the Waiapu River, near Gisborne, in 1923.

Knowing its age sheds light on how it got here.

Like many of New Zealand’s freshwater fish, the upokororo was diadromous, meaning it migrated between freshwater and saltwater.

Between 23 million and 27 million years ago, nearly all of New Zealand was submerged. That process was undone by the Alpine Fault, which drove the land upwards, creating not just land, but new rivers and lakes.

“What we think might have happened with freshwater fishes is what we call a biological turnover,” says Dr Nic Rawlence, one of the study’s co-authors and a senior lecturer in ancient DNA at the University of Otago.

“We had the drowning of freshwater habitats and wide navigable rivers, which would have become very rare. Then, as the Alpine Fault kicked in after the drowning, you get all this land coming up and you get the development of more rivers.

“You need the development of this freshwater habitat for there to be a job vacancy that the ancestors of the grayling could fill.”

Where this ancestor came from is a trickier question, but it was likely somewhere in the Southern Hemisphere. Aside from Australia, another upokororo relative made it to Chile, Rawlence says.

There remain avenues for future research. One tantalising question: Could the upokororo have survived, perhaps in the remote headwaters of a pristine stream?

It’s possible, Rawlence says, citing the rediscovery of the Takahē.

Environmental DNA – meaning genetic material left behind in water or soil – can be analysed to show if a specific living animal has passed through it. A current database shows no sign of grayling DNA, but it doesn’t preclude the possibility, Rawlence says.

Perhaps most importantly, DNA could give greater insight into the factors behind the upokororo’s extinction. Several reasons are commonly cited – overfishing, the introduction of trout, and disease – but another relates to “source-sink dynamics”, in which species that migrate between habitats can face population decline when one area of habitat is polluted.

More DNA samples could show genetic differences between populations, which could help analyse this phenomenon further and show if it could help protect our remaining freshwater fish. Doing so could increase understanding about how it became extinct so rapidly; knowledge that could be applied to the numerous freshwater species we have today that are barely clinging on.

“There’s still lots of mysteries to solve for the grayling,” Rawlence says.

“It’s New Zealand’s only known fish to go extinct, but I don’t think it will be the last. We don’t want more of New Zealand’s freshwater fish to become stats on the already significant list of extinctions that have occurred since human arrival.”