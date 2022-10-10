Plucky backyard trappers' mission to eradicate pests from city gully

Neville Robertson is the chairperson of the AJ Seeley Reserve Trust which is looking to build an 80-metre wide pest control boundary to encircle Hamilton’s AJ Seeley Gully reserve.

A plucky group of backyard conservationists are expanding their pest control mission in the middle of Hamilton city.

The AJ Seeley Gully Trust is aiming to set up an 80m-wide buffer to encircle a treasured reserve which surgeon and conservationist Dr Alwyn Seeley restored from paddocks into 2.5ha of native bushland.

Community volunteers have continued planting and removing rats, mice and hedgehogs with aspirations for it to be completely predator free.

But over the past two years the main focus has been rat eradication and the trust has now received a $2000 funding boost from Predator Free NZ Trust to establish the pest-control barrier.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Community volunteers from the trust have continued planting and removing rats, mice and hedgehogs with aspirations for it to be completely predator free.

“We’ll use that $2000 to buy traps, and then we will be talking to neighbours about taking on the responsibility for keeping their own backyards free of rats,” trust chairperson Neville Robertson said.

“It’s a public reserve owned by the city council, but it was gifted to the city council by Dr Alwyn Seeley, who bought the area which was wasteland over 60 years ago, and he started the restoration.”

Kahikatea, rimu, mahoe, and nīkau palms line tracks through the forest with tūī, pīwakawaka and kererū in the canopy.

But rats have continued to enter the reserve from surrounding residential properties, Robertson said, thwarting their dreams of protecting the rebounding native species.

He says the pests are clever and volunteers are always trying to trick them into the traps.

“We were gifted some traps from the local predator free people and started trapping. We initially saw quite large numbers of catches and then that sort of tailed off, but has stubbornly remained about two or three catches a week.

“It’s important for biodiversity. We want those native species to be able to thrive, both plants and animals.”

The buffer zone of backyard traps will be placed at various residents’ homes along the boundary line of the gully, with the trust helping to monitor residents and their traps.

Even if it’s every second or third property managing a trap, it would contribute immensely to rat eradication.

“Your average rat prefers living in people’s backyards where there is a good supply of food and compost heaps or rubbish heaps and the like,” he said.

The trust hoped to gradually expand the zone over time.

“It appeared to us that what we really needed to do to keep predator numbers right down ... was to encourage people around the outside of the gully to start trapping in their backyards.

“The goal is to have a well-established mature bush and thanks to Dr Seeley’s early start on this we are a long way down the track, there is a lot of work going on around Kirikiriroa towards bush restoration.”

The AJ Seeley Gully reserve project and its volunteers are seeking 60 residents who are in the vicinity of the gully to volunteer their property for pest control and rat trapping.

The trust was interested in partnering with other neighbouring bush projects and groups in the area to continue to share awareness about the health of the environment and climate change.