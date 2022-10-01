Waste-to-energy plant opponents frustrated at Bioplant's extension request

Bioplant Manawatū NZ Ltd wants to build a plant it says will turn rubbish into fuel next to Manawatū District Council’s transfer station on Kawakawa Rd, Feilding.

The fate of a proposed Manawatū waste-to-energy plant may not be known until 2023 due to a drawn-out consenting process caused by the company behind the plant not providing a clear enough application.

Moves to draw the process out even longer are opposed by plant opponents and mana whenua, who are also asking for required consents to be declined.

Bioplant Manawatu NZ Ltd​ wants to build a pyrolysis plant next to Manawatū District Council’s transfer station on Kawakawa Rd, Feilding.

The company says the plant would divert rubbish from landfill, instead heating it at high temperatures to create diesel, electricity and charcoal.

* Concerns over Bioplant's resource consent for waste-to-energy plant



According to the Ministry for the Environment, pyrolysis involves heating waste without exposure to oxygen, which then produces gas, liquid and solids.

The plant, if allowed, would be the first in New Zealand, with Bioplant wanting to build more across Australasia.

Opponents say the plant goes against goals to create a zero-waste circular economy and could create other environmental problems.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff People opposing Bioplant’s proposal took to protesting outside the Logal Government New Zealand conference in Palmerston North in July.

Bioplant needs consents from Horizons Regional Council to discharge contaminates from the plant to air.

A consent hearing was held in July, but commissioners sent Bioplant away to provide more information.

Hearing chair Mark St Clair​ said in a hearing minute commissioners requested information “where we identified gaps and inconsistencies”.

Those gaps included schematics, which commissioners said did not contain enough detail, did not relate to the specific Feilding plant, and missed out proposed steps in the pyrolysis process.

There was also a lack of information about what exactly could be discharged to air, as well as cultural impacts.

All the additional information was supposed to be filed by mid-September, but Bioplant requested an extension until December 16.

In a written memorandum to commissioners, Bioplant’s counsel Mathew Gribben​ said an expert assessment was unable to be done by mid-September due to delays engaging them and Covid-19.

More time was also needed to provide a cultural impact statement through dialogue with Ngāti Kauwhata​, he said.

According to a hearing minute, St Clair said commissioners had to take “all practical steps” to ensure a hearing was done in a timely and efficient manner.

However, commissioners were likely to grant the extension to ensure dialogue with Ngāti Kauwhata was meaningful.

But the move has been opposed by Zero Waste Network Aotearoa​, Feilding Against Incineration​ and Ngāti Kauwhata, who filed a joint statement to commissioners about the extension application.

They want commissioners to decline Bioplant’s consent and sent them away until they had a “complete and coherent application”.

The substantial time extensions suggested the commissioners were “prepared to extend whatever leniency is required” to get the consent granted.

The trio also wanted the application to be subject to an evaluation of climate change impacts.

The Resource Management Amendment Act 2020​, which takes effect from November 30, will require such an evaluation.

It was best to send Bioplant away to put together a new consent application taking the act into account, the trio said.

Furthermore, Ngāti Kauwhata had already stated its opposition to the plant during the hearing.

If the extension is granted and Bioplant has until December to file information, it would be unlikely to get a ruling on the consent before Christmas.