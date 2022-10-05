Conservationist dies while cycling length of NZ for endemic falcon fundraising

Russell Cullen was cycling the length of New Zealand for charity with a plushie strapped to his bike, when he passed away due to a heart attack

An Auckland man has died while on a challenge to cycle the length of New Zealand.

Warkworth local and avid conservationist Russell Cullen died at the age of 70, while completing ‘Tour Aotearoa’ – a country long bike ride – to raise funds for a bird charity.

He carried a kārearea (NZ falcon) plushie with him on his travels, and told everyone about its plight whenever he got the chance, his wife says.

Cullen was more than a thousand kilometres into the tour when he suffered a heart attack, dying a couple of days later in Whanganui Hospital.

READ MORE:

* More trees planted will boost NZ falcon's chances of survival

* Hatch heroes come to falcons aid

* Logging companies take falcons under their wing



Cullen’s wife of 42 years, Rosemary, said he was just one of those much-loved people and a consummate good guy.

Both Russell and Rosemary had got into cycling around ten years ago. Ahead of the tour, he was in the fittest condition of his life, she said.

“He had this bucket list when he retired – Tour Aotearoa was on it”.

ROSEMARY CULLEN/Supplied The kārearea plushie strapped to his bike was to remind him of the charity he was raising money for and the cause he felt so strongly about.

In the weeks leading up to the cycle, it was all he could talk about, she joked.

After two years of training, Cullen and his brother were ready to take on the challenge and, after being given the green light by his doctor, they set off for the long ride ahead.

But before heading off, Rosemary surprised him with a gift: a kārearea plushie.

The NZ Falcon/Kārearea is an endemic species to NZ, with populations estimated to be between 5000-8000.

ROSEMARY CULLEN/Supplied Cullen’s wife of 42 years, Rosemary, joked that before the tour it was all he could talk about.

Ever the conservationist, Cullen had spent a lot of time helping out in his local area with trappings and community work, but, above all, he had a soft spot for Wingspan, she said.

Wingspan is a national bird of prey centre that, amongst other things, helps with sick and injured birds.

Strapped to the handlebars of his bike, Cullen and the kārearea plushie started rolling through the kilometres, around 100 per day, on their journey from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Communicating along the way, Cullen did tell his wife that the journey was a real test, but he seemed in good spirits.

ROSEMARY CULLEN/Supplied Cullen and his grandson William Griffin.

The morning of his death, he woke up at 6am to talk on the phone to his son who lives in Denmark. He then got on his bike and began the day’s ride.

Cullen made it up the big incline of the day, quite proudly ahead of his brother who usually beat him, and was chatting to people up the top. It was when he went to get back on his bike that he had a sudden heart attack, Rosemary said.

“It was a total and utter shock.”

The doctors did everything they could, including keeping him alive until his son made it over from Denmark, but there was nothing they could do, she said.

“I miss him every single day, it’s awfully tough”.

What a way to go though, doing something he loved, she said.

STUFF Anders Waiker took on the 2018 edition of the 3000km Tour Aotearoa on a bike he built himself.

The plushie that Cullen had journeyed with most of the way down the North island didn’t end its travels there.

A friend he had spontaneously made while getting ready for the tour, Robert Chandler, picked up the kārearea and carried it on to Bluff, in his memory.

Rosemary, Chandler and his lifelong friend Syd King are fundraising for the charity so close to Cullen’s heart, Wingspan, to help with the annual release of kārearea into the wild.

His Givealittle page can be found here.