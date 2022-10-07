Dozens of huts to be removed from Te Urewera as Tūhoe plan 'bespoke' replacements

The historic Te Wairoa, or Roger’s Hut, is one of about 50 huts, owned by the Department of Conservation, to be removed from Te Urewera. It is popular with trampers, hunters and mountain bikers.

Dozens of back country huts are to be removed from Te Urewera Ranges by the Tūhoe iwi authority. Tony Wall reports.

A plan by Tūhoe to remove dozens of back country huts over summer has upset some users of the former National Park who believe it will mean back-country heritage will be lost.

But the Department of Conservation (DOC), which owns the huts, has no objections.

Te Uru Taumatua (TUT), the iwi’s operations arm which has managed Te Urewera since Tūhoe’s Treaty Settlement in 2014, confirmed in a statement to Stuff that 48 back-country huts which were either near or past their end-of-life were being decommissioned.

Most were rarely used and not in areas often visited, TUT said. The options were to continue the costly maintenance of substandard facilities, abandonment, which was not realistic for health and safety reasons, or replacement.

Stuff understands the huts will be removed over summer at an estimated cost of at least $1m.

TUT said the huts would be replaced by bespoke, “fit-for-purpose” structures that would provide a base for kaimahi (workers), help reconnect Tūhoe with the Te Urewera and provide better access and facilities for manuhiri (visitors).

“Back country huts will be replaced with bespoke facilities that will be able to be used, and enjoyed, more often and by more locals and visitors,” an iwi spokesperson said.

It is unclear how many new structures will be built and what they will look like. Sources told Stuff the estimated total replacement cost of the 50 or so huts in Te Urewera would be about $10m.

supplied The inside of Te Wairoa Hut.

TUT said the new accommodation would use techniques developed during the construction of Tūhoe’s pilot eco-village, to make more environmentally sustainable facilities with better amenities, including waste systems.

The new facilities would be completed within the next two years, “ideally sooner”. In the meantime, a “limited number” of pre-fab temporary accommodation would be installed in each of Te Urewera’s four valleys.

TUT said in regard to the Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk, one hut – Whanganui – was likely to be removed this summer as it was near the end of its life and required significant maintenance. It was only an hour and a half from an entrance to the walk, so was rarely used overnight.

“Ultimately the intention of Te Urewera Board is that all Great Walk huts will be replaced with upgraded facilities ... but the timeline for this will be carefully worked through ... to avoid disruption,” the spokesperson said.

Stuff reported in February how facilities had fallen into disrepair in Te Urewera and the reluctance of TUT to engage with DOC over repairs and maintenance.

Tamati Kruger, the chairman of both the Te Urewera Board and TUT, told Stuff last year that the iwi had inherited “liabilities” rather than assets, and they were in an “embarrassing” state. DOC had been “miserly” in the amount of money it provided – about $2m a year – to maintain facilities, he said.

The land was taken from iwi and turned into a National Park without consultation in the 1950s. The tribe was locked out without having a say.

Conservationist Pete Shaw, a former Department of Conservation manager in charge of the mainland island project to restore kōkako populations in Te Urewera, called the decision to remove the huts “cultural vandalism”.

He said the only reason they were in poor condition was because TUT hadn’t been letting DOC crews into the area to maintain them.

supplied The Makomako hut, one of dozens in line for demolition.

Shaw said it was wrong to say the huts were little-used. “During the roar you’re lucky to find any of those huts available – they’re full up with hunters.”

He said the huts under threat included ones considered historic sites by DOC, including three that were built from Totara slabs in the 1950s to house Government deer cullers.

The Urewera huts were featured in Barry Crump’s books A Good Keen Man and Wild Pork and Watercress, he said, and were culturally important to many people.

Shaw said the removal was being done with undue haste. None of the huts should be touched until TUT’s full replacement plan was made public. He was concerned that only a small number of replacement facilities would be built and people would have to pay to use them.

“There's no consultation – these are assets that we own, managed by a department that’s meant to service New Zealanders and here they are cutting a back room deal ... and destroying our heritage. It’s just not on.”

Penny Nelson, DOC’s director general of conservation, said the department fully supported TUT’s plans.

“Along with overnight shelter, new huts will be suitable for a range of activities – for example, serving as a base for Tūhoe kaimahi doing pest control and other tasks away from more accessible areas,” she said.

supplied/Stuff Barry Crump, second from left, and fellow deer cullers at Ruatahuna, Te Urewera, in 1954.

“The intention is that new structures will increase, rather than limit, the accessibility of these back-country areas for locals and manuhiri, which DOC sees as an exciting part of the ... vision for Te Urewera.”

Nelson said many of the huts in Te Urewera were at the end of their life. As the legal owners, DOC was responsible for issues around health and safety, she said.

She said one back country hut about an hour’s walk from Rūatāhuna had already been decommissioned.

“This was a useful exercise in looking at safe decommissioning and disposal of the materials in a ... wilderness setting.”

supplied Inside the Waiawa Hut, one of those in line for the chop.

TUT and DOC were working through which huts will be decommissioned and when.

Conservation Minister Poto Williams said she met with Tūhoe several weeks ago to hear about the iwi’s vision for Te Urewera.

She said the Te Urewera Board’s focus was on achieving the first purpose of Te Urewera Act, which was to strengthen the connection between Tūhoe and its homeland.

“The new approach will lead to a richer, uniquely Te Urewera experience for manuhiri, while protecting the unique biodiversity of the land and all the rights of the public under the Act,” she said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Conservationist Pete Shaw discusses his concerns about the kōkako population in Te Urewera

A DOC source, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said there was concern within the department that there had been no public consultation around the hut removals.

“A lot of these huts are derelict and in a very poor state, so for a lot of them it probably makes sense to remove them, but it’s the process around that. It feels like communication is very poor, and it’s getting rushed through.”

Under the Te Urewera Act, the source said, TUT was supposed to provide recreational opportunities.

“It doesn’t mean they have to have huts, but people are naturally invested in huts. If you pull them out, are you limiting recreation?”

But the source said the huts represented hurt and pain for some in Tūhoe.

“They are a reflection of the Crown and bad times in history for them. They were never consulted when those huts were built, they were put there by the Forestry Service and Internal affairs in the ‘50s for deer culling.”