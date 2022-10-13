Auckland's missing maunga: Why Takararo was quarried away over 100 years

Mt Cambria/Takararo (pictured to the right of Mt Victoria/Takarunga) was slowly quarried away over 100 years from the 1870s.

Residents of an Auckland suburb might have had a third maunga to love alongside Mt Victoria/Takarunga and North Head/Maungauika, had Mt Cambria/Takararo not been quarried away over 100 years.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Takararo was a 40-metre-high scoria cone volcano believed to have erupted about 30,000 to 50,000 years ago.

Archaeologist and Devonport local David Veart​ spoke about the maunga’s history at the Devonport Museum this week as part of the Auckland Heritage Festival.

Veart said it had been a “fun project” researching the story of the little maunga, which sat under Mt Victoria and was slowly quarried away starting in the 1870s.

READ MORE:

* What lies beneath one of Auckland's most prominent landmarks? The mystery that just won't go away

* Who is responsible if the worst happens in tunnels under an Auckland maunga?

* The strange smell that lingers over one of Auckland's historic military sites



The maunga got its Pākehā name from past owners of the land, a group of Welsh people who also owned the Cambria gold mine on the Coromandel peninsula.

Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections 1-W0358/Supplied Mt Victoria (left) and Mt Cambria, pictured from North Head.

It is believed pre-colonial Māori used the maunga for māra kai (food gardening). Photos of Takararo show terraces around the top, which suggested Māori were also living inside its crater.

The maunga may have been a pā (Māori village), Veart said, but there wasn’t enough information available to say for sure.

Pākehā arrived in the area about 1840 and in the 1850s the area was divided into suburban farms.

Māori abandoned their homes in Te Hau Kapua (Torpedo Bay) one night in 1863, possibly due to the proclamation by Governor George Grey for Māori to leave the southern parts of Auckland.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Archaeologist David Veart said Devonport would have had a complete set of volcanoes to enjoy had Mt Cambria not been quarried.

“A lot of Māori who didn’t feel secure left,” Veart said.

The “beginning of the end” of Takararo was when the Government took ownership of a 35-metre slice of the maunga.

That became a springboard for the purchase of the maunga by the Devonport Borough Council around 1900, which Veart described as “the final nail in the coffin” for its eventual disappearance by quarrying, which had already started under private ownership in the 1870s.

The council hoped to continue digging up the maunga to build roads with its scoria (volcanic rock), but it was found to be “quite unsuitable for modern concrete making”, according to the Auckland Star.

Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections T1860/Supplied The remains of Takararo were turned into a park, which exists today as the Mt Cambria Reserve.

Several other options were explored for the maunga, including leasing it for grazing.

The mayor also offered a prize of 20 guineas (gold coins) to the person who came up with the best plan for the maunga.

The maunga was also looked to as a potential water source in the council’s quest to supply water from within its own borough.

The council took advice from Reverend Canon Harry Mason, who according to a 1909 edition of the New Zealand Herald, claimed to have “water divining powers”.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Leftover scoria from the maunga was used to line the path around the Mt Cambria Reserve.

Veart said it appeared some water was found at Takararo after drilling, but testing by a bacteriologist revealed the water was not safe, perhaps due to contamination from long drops in the area.

Quarrying of the maunga continued, the scoria of which was used to line waterways, build walls and fill holes around Devonport. The council would eventually set up its depot in the quarry.

“A quarry was a very cool thing for a council to have,” Veart said.

But it wasn’t without controversy, as people started to notice the maunga was disappearing, Veart said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF MUMA essential services manager and Auckland local Puhihuia Wade, standing atop Māngere Mountain, tells the stories of how places in Tāmaki Makaurau got their names.

The Auckland Star reported in 1927 that the mayor admitted the council was “culpable in the destruction of Mt Cambria but would firmly do everything possible to protect Mount Victoria and North Head”.

The council was also found negligent after a piece of debris flew out of the quarry, hitting a woman and leaving her with a broken nose, cut face and a concussion. She was awarded £370 in damages.

Quarrying of the maunga ended in the 1970s and the council depot moved on, leaving the area littered with bits of machinery and scrub, Veart said.

Only a few mounds of the maunga remained.

In 1989, the council approved plans to turn the area into a park that exists today as the Mt Cambria Reserve, with a grassy concave, native trees and walls built with leftover scoria. It is also home to the Devonport Museum.

Veart thought it was nice the area had been turned into a park, unlike other quarried mountains that had been covered by buildings.

However, he believed people would have enjoyed Takararo as a maunga, given the popularity of Mt Victoria and North Head.

Learn more about Mt Cambria/Takararo with David Veart at the Devonport Museum on October 16 at 2pm. More information can be found here.