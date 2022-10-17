Compost company ordered to stop bad smells, leachate getting into waterways

Paranui Organics has been ordered to make changes after mutiple reports of bad smells and leachate going into waterways and other properties.

A Horowhenua composter has been ordered by the Environment Court to make vast and quick changes, after a plethora of issues were found with its operation.

The enforcement orders, made after an application by Horizons Regional Council, come after numerous complaints about bad smells and black water flowing into waterways.

Paranui Organics​​ was granted resource consents in 2013 to run a composting operation on a rural property between Foxton and Himatangi.

It uses a variety of material, including food waste, sheep pelts and a byproduct from wastewater treatment processes.

The consents allow for organic waste to be discharged to land, as well as associated leachate.

However, the leachate was not allowed to go into stormwater drains or contaminate groundwater.

Objectionable odour beyond Paranui’s boundary was also banned.

But Horizons, in affidavits to the court republished in Judge Brian Dwyer’s​ October decision, recorded various problems.

Investigator Kevin Anstis​ said there were 41 odour complaints between April 2021 and March 2022, while five infringement notices were issued between May 2019 and July 2021 for objectionable odour.

Freshwater and partnerships manager Logan Brown​​ carried out tests from a stream near Paranui, finding waterways had been contaminated by compost leachate.

An independent air quality consultant Horizons engaged, Deborah Ryan​​, found Paranui’s composting infrastructure was inappropriate for composting whole pelts.

Paranui uses windrows, which generally involves feedstock being shredded, mixed and distributed in a row.

The rows are then turned to ensure even distribution of heat, moisture and oxygen.

Ryan considered a closed system more appropriate, while also believing moving material to “maturation piles” would likely lead to leachate into stormwater drains.

Horizons senior consents monitoring officer Caleb Smith said he personally witnessed black water flowing into a drain on a property neighbouring Paranui in July.

Further inspection found a black discharge in various waterways, as well as ponding with a strong smell of compost and ammonia.

Paranui director Glenn Bartosh admitted to Smith Paranui was the source.

More inspections found leachate on and just outside multiple parts of Paranui’s property, including flowing into a creek, in August and September.

Horizons wanted enforcement orders requiring Paranui to increase storage facilities for leachate, reduce water getting into windrows, stop leachate entering drains or crossing boundaries and get a qualified expert to review the site and create a management plan – all within a month.

The judge said it was clear Paranui was operating outside of its consents, as it had initially proposed composting in bins.

Its windrow system was highly likely to lead to objectionable odour if not operated properly, he said.

Not making an enforcement order would potentially allow more black water to be discharged.

The judge made the orders despite not hearing from Paranui, saying the potential toxicity of the leachate and record of objectionable odour justified such a move.