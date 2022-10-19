Light pollution causing seabirds to crash into buildings in Auckland's central city

Commercial fishing, introduced predators and climate change are putting penguins and other unique seabirds on the edge of survival. (File video)

Light pollution in Auckland’s central city is causing seabirds to crash into buildings, new research suggests.

Ariel-Micaiah Heswall, a PhD student at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, has mapped where 365 seabirds crash-landed in Auckland over a four-year period from 2018 to 2021.

Heswall’s research shows the most groundings were in the central business district, the place with the greatest light pollution. April was the worst month for crashes due to the birds’ migration patterns.

Heswall’s research used data from BirdCare Aotearoa which cares for injured seabirds. Of the 365 birds to ground in the four years, about half (185) died from their injuries.

READ MORE:

* Light pollution in Auckland city causing fatal seabird injuries, study shows

* This Is How It Ends: '39 wing beats from extinction'

* Cook's Petrel populations are two different subspecies, DNA testing finds



“Twelve seabirds were grounded around the Sky Tower alone between 2018 and 2021,” Heswall said. The birds were found in each of Victoria, Hobson and Nelson streets.

“Sadly, we still do not know the full extent of light pollution’s toll because some birds will be trapped on rooftops or in obscure spots such as drains.”

- This Cook's petrel was found by a lamp post at Kohimarama Beach.

A SkyCity spokesperson said grounded seabirds was not something the organisation had noticed was a big problem and they would be happy to talk to specialists to see what they could do to help.

In April this year, Heswall and volunteers took to Auckland’s central streets with the CBD Cook’s Petrel Patrol looking for grounded birds.

Her research showed the Cook’s petrel (tītī) was the species most impacted by light pollution. Heswall did not find any petrels but said others looking before and after her found grounded birds.

The birds typically flew over the Auckland isthmus from their breeding grounds on Hauturu Little Barrier and Aotea Great Barrier to feed in the Tasman Sea, with fledglings more likely to succumb to light pollution, she said.

- Ariel-Micaiah Heswell with a rescued Cook's petrel.

With hundreds of grounded seabirds arriving at BirdCare Aotearoa every year, she said something needed to be done to help them.

“Even if it is something as simple as closing your curtains at night or turning off your office lights.”

Heswall said the number of Cook’s petrels crashing was rising which was likely due to an increase in both the population of the birds and light pollution over time.

Heswall’s research is published this week in the journal Peer J.

“New Zealand is a biodiversity hotspot containing about a quarter of the world’s seabird species and no less than 27 seabird species breed in the Hauraki Gulf,” Heswall said.

“The location of New Zealand’s biggest city, with all its lights, is proving to be a real problem for Aotearoa’s taonga seabirds.”