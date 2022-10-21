Feilding waste-to-energy plant consent decision pushed out to 2023

Bioplant wants to build a waste-to-energy plant near Feilding’s transfer station, but the plant’s future is bogged down in a lengthy resource consent process.

The process of deciding if a proposed Manawatū waste-to-energy plant can go ahead is set to take longer than a year, after the company behind the plant was given an extension to file evidence.

The move by commissioners means it will be more than a year between the consents being publicly notified and a decision being made – with another hearing possibly taking place too.

Bioplant Manawatu NZ Ltd​​ is trying to build a pyrolysis plant next to Manawatū District Council’s transfer station on Kawakawa Rd​, Feilding.

The company said the plant would turn rubbish previously destined for landfill into diesel, electricity and charcoal through a process called pyrolysis.

READ MORE:

* Feilding pyrolysis plant consent process to be publicly notified

* Petition launched to fight proposed Feilding pyrolysis plant

* Concerns over Bioplant's resource consent for waste-to-energy plant



The Ministry for the Environment defines pyrolysis as heating waste without exposure to oxygen to create gas, liquid and solid material.

Opponents say the plant will create environmental problems and is contrary to zero-waste goals.

Bioplant needs resource consent from Horizons Regional Council to discharge contaminates to the air.

The Feilding consent process is vitally important to Bioplant’s parent company. The Feilding plant would be its first, and it is trying to build multiple plants across Australia and New Zealand.

But the process has been a slow burn, with information about the proposed plant first going public in October 2021.

Horizons then decided the consent should be publicly notified, giving people the ability to see Bioplant’s proposal and make submissions.

A hearing held in July ended with commissioners sending Bioplant away to get additional information, as much of the hearing involved them giving plan ideas that clashed with previously provided information.

Bioplant then applied to have a longer timeframe to provide that additional information, saying it was needed to give them time to give fulsome schematics and finish cultural impact dialogue with Ngāti Kauwhata​.

The extension application was opposed by various groups saying Bioplant should be sent back to the drawing board.

Opponents wanted Bioplant to reapply as it would require an evaluation of the plant’s climate change impacts.

But commissioners decided in October to grant the extension.

Hearing chair Mark St Clair​​ said in a hearing minute the extra information asked for, especially the cultural impact report, was “crucial to our decision”.

“We consider it would be unhelpful to the Hearing process to not allow this time extension.”

But it was also appropriate to allow submitters, including plant opponents, and Horizons staff to review the new information.

Submitters have until the end of November to give their thoughts on some information, but the cultural impact report from Bioplant is not due until mid-December.

Submitters then have until the end of January to give their thoughts on the report, with council officers having until mid-February to consider it all.

But that may not even be the end of it, with St Clair noting the hearing may need to be reconvened depending on the commissioners’ opinions on the evidence and submissions.

Bioplant representatives previously said they would not comment until the consent process was complete, while lobby group Feilding Against Incineration​ – who opposed the extension – has been contacted for comment.