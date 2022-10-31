Concrete poured next to nests of penguin chicks at controversial Waiheke marina

Burrow 10 containing two penguin chicks lies within the construction zone of a marina at Kennedy Point, Waiheke Island.

Concrete has been poured next to nests containing kororā/little blue penguin chicks at the controversial Kennedy Point Marina on Waiheke Island, to the horror of wildlife advocates.

Work continues at the site in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, despite nests of kororā chicks being within the construction zone.

“There are animal welfare issues here; it’s animal cruelty,” said Karen Saunders, founder of Waiheke’s Native Bird Rescue. She was called last Wednesday to the construction site, where she said concreting was taking place less than a metre from burrow 10 that contains two chicks.

“They have had a concrete truck there for the last hour. The stress that causes them impacts their immune system.”

Auckland Council/Supplied Two kororā chicks photographed in burrow 10 at Kennedy Point, Waiheke Island on October 12.

Monthly monitoring of the kororā colony in the Kennedy Point seawall was conducted on October 12 by ecologists contracted by the developer. Four burrows either had chicks or were suspected to contain chicks.

Massey University penguin biologist Professor John Cockrem said the accepted standard in Aotearoa is that no construction work should take place within 20m of kororā nest sites with eggs or chicks. He said no work should have taken place near burrows for two months.

Cockrem visited the site on Tuesday and said he was appalled works were continuing during breeding season. He always advises that construction stops on coastal construction projects during penguin breeding season.

“Why is it that Auckland Council does not maintain the same standards for protection of kororā that apply in other areas of New Zealand?” Cockrem said.

“Unfortunately, the Kennedy Point Marina construction has been and continues to be a situation in which the developers, Auckland Council and DOC have not adequately provided for kororā.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff It’s a year since Kennedy Point marina construction started and the Protect Pūtiki group was formed. (First published March 9, 2022)

A director of marina development company Kennedy Point Boatharbour Limited (KPBL), Kitt Littlejohn, said the timing of last week’s concrete pour was not constrained by any consent conditions or protocols in the kororā management plan.

“Our ecologists had been on site on 12 October, knew the work programme, and were not concerned that the active burrows would be disturbed,” he said.

“The wet concrete is contained within the wharf deck surface. The noise of the concrete trucks is well below our self-imposed construction noise limits.”.

Karen Saunders/Supplied Penguin biologist Massey University’s Professor John Cockrem visited the Kennedy Point Marina construction site on October 25 and said he was appalled to see work had taken place close to a burrow with chicks.

The project’s kororā management plan was rewritten last year after iwi and wildlife groups voiced dissatisfaction with the original plan. The new version outlines requirements for rock removal while there are nesting birds, eggs or moulting birds in burrows. However, it doesn’t cover other construction work.

Although DOC granted a Wildlife Act Authority to KPBL in March to handle kororā during rock removal works, DOC’s technical advisor ecology Dave Houston said the rock work finished before breeding season and no authorisation is required for other work.

“We have no ability under the Wildlife Act to place restrictions on the current type of work, including distance from active burrows,” Houston said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Directors of Kennedy Point Boatharbour Limited, Kitt Littlejohn and Tony Mair. Littlejohn said the company’s ecologists were not concerned that concreting work would disturb active kororā burrows.

Resource consent conditions say work should “avoid disturbing active burrows and nests being used by breeding and nesting penguins during their breeding season”, when construction should “be reduced to the greatest extent practicable”.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said a council compliance monitoring officer visited the site on September 21 and was due again this week.

Meanwhile, Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick wrote to Minister of Conservation Poto Williams and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown this week, asking them to intervene. Swarbrick said the Waiheke community expects heavy machinery is not used on top of a native bird nesting site.

“The works seem an egregious breach around the birds’ welfare,” Swarbrick said. “What I’m hoping from the minister and new mayor is for responsibility to be taken.”