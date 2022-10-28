Auckland's Parnell Baths summer opening delayed after landslip

The Parnell Baths will delay opening for summer after a landslip.

The Parnell Baths were due to open on November 5, but will now open two weeks later on November 19.

“As many of you know, Parnell Baths has always backed onto a cliff-face, adding to the iconic nature of the pool’s location that Aucklanders have loved for over 100 years,” it said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, a large slip occurred last week, requiring the cliff to be restabilised.”

Parnell Baths/Supplied The slip had affected a ramp into the building.

Auckland Council area operations manager Martin Wong said the slip on October 20 had closed off the public walkway and ramp into the building.

“No one was hurt and there is no apparent damage to the building structure.”

Geotechnical experts have assessed the site and believe the slip was caused by a build-up of moisture due to rain, Wong said.

“The site is currently being cleared of debris and further assessments will be done to ensure the safety of the public and assets.”

Parnell Baths/Supplied The pool will open on November 19 through to April next year.

The Parnell Baths are a council facility, meaning the cost of the work will be covered by ratepayers.

“We cannot provide an estimate of what this is right [now] as we are still working through it,” a spokesperson said.

The Parnell Baths said delaying the opening had prompted “great sadness”.

However, the pool will stay open into April to make up for lost time.

“We cannot wait to welcome you back and into our freshly painted main pool come November 19.”