Big-hearted farmers fence off 20-acres for little beach birds with a taste for worms

It’s not the first time Merv and Sandra Littlejohn, both in their 70s, have discovered endangered dotterel or tūturiwhatu plonked on their cow fields. He’s pictured here, however, with an unwanted guest.

You’ll find dotterels, not cattle, on several acres of Merv and Sandra Littlejohn’s Waihī Beach farm.

The Littlejohns have discovered several of the endangered tūturiwhatu on their 51-hectare property over the past few weeks – and shifted a herd of 55 cattle away to protect the birds.

With dark beaks, brown cloaked backs and stained orange bellies, the birds had wandered two kilometres inland from their usual nesting area.

“They’re lovely little birds, they’re really fantastic. They don’t fly a lot, and they mostly run along the ground,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff New Zealand dotterels are at risk at Snells Beach in Auckland. A local resident caught a cat on camera grabbing dotterel eggs from a nest and playing with them.

“I took stock off there because I didn’t want them tramping on the eggs. The dotterels are probably covering about 20-odd acres.”

The species have a population of around 2500, making them more vulnerable than some species of kiwi, the Department of Conservation says.

Coastal development on habitat, introduced predators such as dogs, and disturbance during breeding seasons had all contributed to the drop in numbers.

Yet the Littlejohns have had a few turn up on their doorstep over the past three years, with the last flock being about 30 birds this past July.

Currently, 10 dotterels are feeding on worms and breeding chicks while seeking shelter from the elements.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The dotterel population is about 2500, making the birds more vulnerable than some species of kiwi, the Department of Conservation says (file photo).

One chick had Littlejohn worried sick after a stormy night with 80mm of rain – “he was only born a few days ago, I thought it might have drowned”.

Thankfully the chick survived.

“They like to be left on their own, they don’t like to be interrupted too much,” Littlejohn said. “They take about five weeks to hatch out, a lot longer than the normal birds.”

Pip Coombes, who coordinates the local bird watch group, says the terrain where the dotterels used to nest has changed dramatically over the past couple of years.

“Normally the birds would live on the beaches or on the reserve land, just in front of the beach, but unfortunately the 10km we have here at Waihī Beach have been completely destroyed by very large easterly swells,” Coombes said.

“The tides have been quite big and that normal nesting ground is no longer a feasible place for them to nest, so they’ve moved offshore ... We went up the beach to do a survey and there’s physically nowhere ... three to four metres of land has disappeared since last year.”

The dotterels were moving into subdivisions and farmland along the Waihī Beach township and, as more dotterels migrated from the Coromandel, she expected the numbers to grow.

The local community has jumped on board to make sure the dotterels are well taken care of, Coombes said.

“It’s trying to put it in perspective around how endangered these birds actually are and the Waihī Beach community over the past three years has rallied round,” she said.

Supplied There are about 10 dotterels on the Littlejohns’ farm, feeding on worms and breeding chicks while seeking shelter from the elements.

The Littlejohns were doing their part to get rid of pests in the area such as pūkeko, rats, plovers and other creatures, and were proud caregivers to the endangered species that had turned up on their doorstep.

“We’re trying to keep them plovers away, they’re Aussie birds, and they’ve got spurs on their wings, and they’ll attack you and fly at you with their beaks,” Merv Littlejohn said. “The pūkeko were another one taking the eggs there.

“If you ever saw [the dotterels], you’d fall in love with these birds, I’m just looking after them and doing my bit to try and increase the population. There’s only 2500 left!”