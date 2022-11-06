Possum eradication programme starts on Banks Peninsula

A programme to remove every possum from Banks Peninsula starts this week.

The volcanic peninsula, just south of Christchurch, is thought to be home to up to 150,000 of the pests.

The three-year programme will mostly be on private land, but will include some public spaces, including Christchurch City Council reserves. Community notification and signage will be in place where appropriate.

Most of the pest control will be done with bait stations. Traps will be used too.

“This is the first big push aimed at removing possums completely from Banks Peninsula so we’re very excited,” said Tim Sjoberg, senior team leader at Pest Free Banks Peninsula.

Possums caused huge damage to biodiversity and productive farmland, he said. The eradication programme will cover 23,000 hectares over the next three years. Nine people were working on the programme, Sjoberg said, which he hoped to increase to 13.

“This initiative is by and for the community so our staff are largely local. The partnerships we have with various organisations and groups also help bring in valuable expertise to guide us towards that elimination target.”

The work begins at Ōnuku on November 7 and will move in blocks southeast towards Akaroa Head and Pohatu, then up and along to Okains Bay.