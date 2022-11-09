Auckland could be drinking recycled water by 2040 if pilot scheme goes well

The Bucket List - Stuff's easy tips on how to save water around your home.

Watercare will investigate whether recycled water is a viable option for Auckland’s drinking water supply.

Direct recycled water, where wastewater is treated to a drinkable standard, was found to be the best option to help meet Auckland’s water needs beyond 2040 by a Citizens’ Assembly in September.

The assembly of 37 people was selected by their age, gender, ethnicity, education and homeownership to reflect the region.

Of the six options for water sourcing that were explored, it was found direct recycled water was cost-effective and environmentally friendly, as it helped reduce wastewater.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Education was vital to getting Aucklanders to trust that recycled water is safe. (File photo)

Direct recycled water is already used as a source of drinking water in Singapore and Namibia, but has not been used before in New Zealand.

It would be necessary to educate the public on its safety, the assembly said.

In a letter to the Citizens’ Assembly, Watercare board chairperson Margaret Devlin​ said it would complete a pilot scheme to test whether recycled water met quality requirements for drinking and other uses.

The pilot would collect data on water quality, plant requirements, operational and maintenance costs, contaminants of concern, lab testing ability and management, as well as disposal of by-products and the environmental impacts of disposal.

“If the water does not meet quality requirements (health or environmental standards) or is prohibitively costly, we will re-evaluate direct recycled water as a source.”

Supplied A group of 37 Aucklanders took part in Watercare's citizen assembly to come up with ideas for Auckland's future water source.

Devlin noted there were no resilient water sources that would cost less than current sources.

Watercare would also invest in projects to “gradually introduce” and garner understanding of the concept of recycled drinking water to residents of Tāmaki Makaurau.

“The assembly would not have recommended direct recycling if it weren't for the understanding that there is enough time to get people on board,” Devlin said.

The name of the new water source was also important.

Mana whenua would be consulted for community engagement to ensure tikanga (correct procedure) is followed.

Watercare/Facebook screengrab Using direct recycled water as a water source would also help reduce wastewater. (File photo of wastewater overflow in Rānui in 2021)

“The importance of equal and fair access to water as a human right as articulated by mana whenua was taken on board [by the assembly] when deciding on this final recommendation,” Devlin said.

Watercare will work with the Ministry of Health, to ensure there are no negative health impacts from recycled water; Taumata Arowai, to understand drinking water quality standards; the Ministry of Environment regarding discharge of waste products; and Auckland Council regarding its responsibilities under the Resource Management Act.

The Citizens’ Assembly’s other recommendations included that Watercare investigate the feasibility of desalination – the removal of salt from seawater – or provide Aucklanders with tips to reduce water consumption.

Devlin said it would monitor international best practice regarding desalination and invest more into educating Aucklanders on ways to be water efficient.

“Assembly members recognise that water is a taonga [treasure] and want Aucklanders to use less water, so the finite resource will go further.”