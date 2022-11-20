Waiho Loop, the rātā, and what an unusual discovery tells us about climate change

During the last ice age, Haupapa/Tasman Glacier, seen to the left with its proglacial lake, joined forces with other Aoraki/ Mount Cook glaciers to form a gigantic glacier reaching past the end of Lake Pukaki, visible here gleaming turquoise in the distance. Around 18,000 years ago, that giant glacier began to retreat. New research on the speed of this retreat is throwing up surprises, suggesting that the Pukaki Glacier receded all the way up the length of the present-day lake in less than 500 years.

In this extract from her new book Vanishing Ice: Stories of New Zealand’s Glaciers, Lynley Hargreaves recounts an important discovery made near Franz Josef, and what it might tell us about climate change.

A couple of kilometres north of the Franz Josef/Waiau township, State Highway 6 skirts a low bush-covered hill. Seen from above, it becomes obvious that this semicircular ridge is a terminal moraine.

But from when? The moraine outlines the shape of a ghost glacier far inland of the reach of ice age-glaciers, which extended past the current coastline here. The Waiho Loop, as the moraine is called, hails from a much bigger event than the Little Ice Age of the past few centuries.

When it formed, Franz Josef Glacier/Kā Roimata o Hine Hukatere (with ice from the Callery Valley too) spilled out of the steep river valley as a so-called piedmont glacier, forming a broad lobe of ice. The development in the late 1940s of radio-carbon dating – measuring the amount of a radioactive carbon isotope left in plant remains – made it possible to place such ice advances within prehistory, moving our understanding of past climate beyond speculation.

But, to date carbon this way you need things that were once alive. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that a local quarrying operation near the Waiho Loop first unearthed some ancient-looking woody remains. This was part of a very old rātā tree, found on a nearby roche moutonnée called Canavans Knob.

Dougal Townsend/GNS Science/Supplied A stunning moraine on Mt Ruapehu shows the limits of the Wahianoa Glacier during the last ice age. A much smaller moraine can be seen just catching the sun at about the same level as the snow in the photo. This marks a post-ice-age advance of the glacier, which likely matches the date of other moraines seen around Aotearoa.

Botanist Peter Wardle, who was in the midst of estimating the dates of trees growing on old Westland moraines, carbon-dated the wood to about 13,000 years ago. In 1983, English glaciologist John Mercer, who was one of the first to issue warnings about greenhouse warming, visited New Zealand and had more Canavans Knob wood dated at laboratories in both the United States and New Zealand.

This resulted in a date range about a thousand years older than Wardle’s. Then in 1994, American glacial geomorphologist George Denton happened to be in New Zealand. Denton had spent much of his career up to this point researching past climate in Antarctica and was on his way there. He and New Zealand scientist Chris Hendy published results in Science magazine from 36 radio-carbon analyses from 25 pieces of wood, performed at three different laboratories.

Their results were similar to Wardle’s findings. This discrepancy led to animated discussions in the scientific literature. These included whether the wood could have been bulldozed by the glacier as it advanced and retreated, what contamination might be possible, and whether the wood was buried where it grew or fell onto the glacier from up the valley – in which case, how many decades it took to arrive there.

Lloyd Homer/GNS Science/Supplied Near the head of Lake Pukaki at Whale Stream, the road to Aoraki/Mount Cook passes through flat-topped lateral moraines left by the great Pukaki Glacier during its retreat after the last ice age.

The reason there was such intense interest in precisely dating something so far in the past was that, as with the ice age and Little Ice Age, scientists were once again searching the southern hemisphere for climatic events identified in the north.

In this case, records of past climate had begun to show up some surprises –evidence of dramatic and abrupt jumps in temperature over short periods of time. For a while these climate spikes were taken to be mere noise in the records. Scientists, like everyone else, find it easier to see what they believe.

Such swift swings of temperature smacked of religious creationists, or catastrophists, in the vein of Louis Agassiz’s vision of the European Alps rising up instantaneously through the ice. Climate scientist Wally Broecker recalled that when he first saw evidence of abrupt climate changes in 1972 he, along with the rest of the audience, essentially yawned.

At the time, everyone was still busy puzzling over how long-term Milankovitch cycles could drive ice ages. But by the 1980s, science in general began to take catastrophic scenarios more seriously. Cylindrical ice cores drilled out of the Greenland ice cap showed that annual temperatures had changed by as much as 7°Celsius in as little as 50 years.

In 1992, one ice core showed visible evidence of large temperature changes in just three years. Abrupt climate change joined the ranks of other real catastrophic possibilities, such as the asteroid impact that is thought to have killed off the dinosaurs.

The dominant climate change since the last ice age, and the one most frequently seen in the climate record, was an event called the Younger Dryas, named for an Arctic alpine wildflower that grew in profusion during these cold times.

According to the Greenland ice core, this period lasted from about 12,900 to 11,700 years ago and slammed warming lands back to near ice-age conditions. If the dates fit, the Waiho Loop would be evidence that this event was truly global.

That would be a surprise, though, because the leading theory on the cause of the Younger Dryas was disruptions to the North Atlantic Ocean, a long way from New Zealand. In the North Atlantic, a system of ocean circulation called the Gulf Stream usually carries warm, salty water northwards on the surface, until it becomes cool enough to sink, whereupon it travels south again in the deep ocean.

Broecker, who in the late 1980s had teamed up with Denton in trying to convince other scientists of the possibility of abrupt climate change, was investigating a great ocean conveyor of worldwide ocean circulation.

His proposal was that a large incursion of fresh water – such as from a massive one-off glacial lake outburst – could disrupt the Gulf Stream. Fresh water would make the ocean water less salty, and therefore less dense and unable to sink.

That would block the arrival of the warm current and the whole region would cool down. Some people will remember this effect from the 2004 Hollywood blockbuster The Day After Tomorrow, in which an increase in meltwater caused by global warming leads to a shutdown of the Gulf Stream so speedy that, in true Hollywood style, helicopters freeze in mid-air.

A more realistic version of this shutdown does actually seem to be happening today, with some scientists reporting signs that the Gulf Stream may be nearing collapse. However, the 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report stated that there is no evidence that abrupt climate changes will occur in the next century.

If the overall theory is correct, any disruption to the Gulf Stream should not make it colder in New Zealand at the same time. Cooling in the northern hemisphere ought to keep warm water backed up in the south, making abrupt climate change asynchronous between the hemispheres. Knowing if the Younger Dryas cooling occurred in New Zealand could help decipher the cause of such change.

