Here's how often sea snakes slither into New Zealand

A venomous sea creature has been spotted swimming around Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, shocking nearby boaties – but how often does this actually happen?

A report, conducted by BioWeb, showed there had been 117 sea snake visitors to New Zealand since the first recorded snake was found in Hokianga Harbour in January 1837.

“Of the 117 total recorded, 103 are of yellow-bellied sea snakes, 12 yellow-lipped sea krait, one New Caledonian sea krait and one blue-lipped sea krait,” Clinton Duffy, the Department of Conversation’s resident shark and sea reptile expert, said.

There have been 39 sea snakes spotted in New Zealand over the past 20 years, with the most found in Northland, which had the grand total of 17 snake visitors.

In Auckland, there have been six sightings of sea snakes since 2000, three in Waiheke and three on Auckland’s west coast.

Throughout New Zealand, there has been one snake found in Bay of Plenty, six in Taranaki, one in East Cape, one in Manawatū, one in Westland, one in Marlborough Sounds, one in Hokianga and two in Tauranga.

Duffy said although snakes in general were not native to New Zealand, sea snakes technically were.

DOC's Clinton Duffy said there has been more than 100 sea snake sightings recorded in New Zealand since 1837.

“Though sea snakes and kraits are occasional visitors to New Zealand’s waters, they are considered a native species under the Wildlife Act 1953,” Duffy said.

“This is because they arrive here naturally from time to time on ocean currents rather than by human transportation.”

“This means it is illegal to kill or harass a sea snake or possess one or any part of one without a permit,” Duffy said.

“A man was prosecuted last year for taking a yellow-belly sea snake from a beach in the Manawatū.”

Duffy identified the snake found slithering around the Viaduct Harbour as a yellow-lipped sea krait, also referred to as a banded sea krait.

A krait spends part of its time on land, drinking fresh water and laying eggs there.

The different types of snakes all have one thing in common – they are all venomous.

“Sea snakes and kraits are highly venomous but, as they are docile creatures, there is no record of anyone in New Zealand being bitten,” Duffy said.

Despite that, Duffy said people should try their best to avoid them.

“If you find a sea snake or krait keep well away and report your sighting to 0800 DOC HOT,” he said.