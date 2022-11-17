Suspected diesel spill in lower parts of Whanganui River

A spill in the Whanganui River, suspected to be diesel, will have some lingering effects for some time.

A suspected diesel spill on the lower parts of the Whanganui River is not linked to work being done to rebuild the port area.

Horizons Regional Council staff were tipped off via their pollution hotline about a suspected spill in the river on Thursday morning.

Emergency management manager Ian Lowe said the spill, which appeared to be diesel, was over a large area between the river mouth and boat ramp.

While the source was unknown, staff could confirm it was not linked to river management work at the North Mole, which made up part of the Te Pūwaha port project.

Staff from Palmerston North were heading there to help contain the spill.

“We actually had an oil spill exercise in Foxton yesterday, so our team are fresh on the required response for this type of event,” Lowe said.

The priority was to contain and remove as much of the spill from the river, using inflatable booms to stop it spreading and absorbent pads to soak it up.

The incoming tide would be advantageous for containment, he said.

“While we will do our best, it’s unlikely that we will be able to absorb all the diesel and expect any elusive patches will evaporate overtime.”

People would likely see the lingering effects of the spill, which iwi and hapū had been told about.

People can contact Horzions’ pollution hotline by calling 0508 800 800.