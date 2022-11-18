Whanganui diesel spill mostly cleaned up, but source yet to be found

Recovery and containment gear arriving at the Whanganui River on Wednesday as part of work to clean up a suspected diesel spill.

A suspected diesel spill in the Whanganui River has been mostly contained and recovered, but the source has not yet been found.

Horizons Regional Council sent staff to the lower reaches of the Whanganui River on Thursday 'It was horrible': People urged to report waterway pollution after cows spotted in Manawatū River

* Popular Taranaki swimming beach reopened after diesel spill clean up

* Boaties asked to be vigilant after 15 spills in 12 months at Nelson marina



">to clean up a suspected diesel spill.

The spill was spotted by a member of the public who called Horizons’ pollution hotline.

Horizons emergency management manager Ian Lowe said staff were there until Thursday evening getting what they could out of the water, using an absorbent boom between two boats to soak up as much as possible.

READ MORE:

* 'It was horrible': People urged to report waterway pollution after cows spotted in Manawatū River

* Popular Taranaki swimming beach reopened after diesel spill clean up

* Boaties asked to be vigilant after 15 spills in 12 months at Nelson marina



It was difficult to gauge how much diesel there was due to the way it spread easily on water.

The area was visually clear on Friday, although some residue may be left which was expected to either be drawn out on the tide or evaporate.

Staff met Whanganui iwi and hapū on Friday morning to check for remnants and discuss next steps.

SUPPLIED/Horizons Regional Council The suspected diesel spill in the Whanganui River is not expected to have a significant environmental impact.

“It is heartening to have other parties, including iwi and people who live and work along the river, play a role in responding to the situation and bringing it to our attention.”

No significant environmental impacts were expected.

“That being said we don’t want to see any containments in the environment and are glad we have managed to recover the majority,” Lowe said.

Samples were taken to confirm what the substance was, while various checks were done to try to find the source.

While it was not yet found, staff ruled out boats at the port and river management work as part of the Te Pūwaha port revitalisation project as the source.

Department of Conservation’s Whanganui acting operation manager Jim Campbell​ said they were not aware of any impact on wildlife.

Rangers who checked the South Mole and adjoining estuarine area for impact collected some rubbish but found no signs of the spill, he said.

People spotting environmental pollution can call Horizons’ pollution hotline on 0508 800 800.