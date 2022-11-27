High-tech Queensland fruit fly traps deployed in Auckland after $18m pest operation

The new fly trap, aimed at detecting incursions of Queensland fruit fly, is connected to a phone app - allowing real time detection and alerts.

A new trial of high-tech traps which use sensors to evaluate fly behaviour to trap pest fruit flies has been launched in Auckland, after an almost year-long biosecurity operation cost $18 million.

Between 2019-20, more than 800 people were employed in an operation stop the Queensland fruit fly spreading further than Auckland's North Shore.

Queensland fruit flies are pests that infest many types of fruit and vegetables, making them inedible.

The RapidAIM system trial, run by Biosecurity New Zealand, uses 60 traps which are connected to a mobile app for real time detection and alerts.

The new trial looks to up surveillance as growth in global trade and travel increases the opportunity for fruit flies to enter the country, BNZ diagnostic & surveillance services director Veronica Herrera said.

SUPPLIED The Queensland fruit fly was found multiple times in Auckland during 2019.

The traps, which cost $36,000 to lease, or $600 per trap, would add to the 7800 traps already in use around the country, and provide a preventative measure for fruit fly incursions.

The trial is taking place across 24 Auckland suburbs, from Pukekohe to Whenuapai.

When a fruit fly walks into the trap, sensors evaluate its behaviour and predict whether it's a Queensland fruit fly. If it is, a field officer gets an alert of the trap's location, to be collected within 48 hours.

Herrera said embracing new technology would reduce costs and allow for immediate response to incursions – but we must be certain that it is better than what we are currently using.

“The chief benefit of the system is the possibility of an immediate notification of a suspect Queensland fruit fly,” she said.

Fruit fly surveillance runs from September to July – the period with the highest risk of flies entering New Zealand.

"Exotic fruit fly incursions could significantly impact New Zealand’s horticulture industry, so early detection is critical."

There were 10 separate findings of Queensland fruit flies in surveillance traps in and around Northcote in 2019.

A controlled area was set up, affecting 5766 properties’ movement of fresh produce and garden waste, before being lifted on January 31, 2020.

About 145 tonnes of produce was collected and disposed of during the operation.

Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson Dr Carolyn Bleach said the trial is being funded by BNZ and horticultural industries, which are represented on the Fruit Fly Council.