Send in the rats! Predator plan to protect eco sanctuary from pooing birds

Wild ships rats are due to be sent in beyond the wire of a predator-proof fence to try to save a nationally important peat lake network at Ōhaupō from the effects of up to half a million pooping birds.

The National Wetland Trust has been trying for years to find a way to drive off the massive flocks of roosting starlings, sparrows and pigeons which have found the rat-free area around Lake Rotopiko a haven in recent years.

That’s because the birds’ mass droppings affect lake water quality and damage threatened aquatic vegetation.

Now the trust has got so desperate it is looking to carry out a controlled temporary reintroduction of a “small number of locally captured wild ship rats” within the predator-proof fence 20 minutes south of Hamilton.

This is “an experimental method which will be closely managed and monitored”, a statement said Wednesday.

It’s also acknowledged that – besides driving off unwanted birds – there is a clear risk to native birds and animal life within the reserve from allowing rats in.

“The expectation – based on scientific advice – is the temporary reintroduction of the rats will discourage the roosting birds and compel them to disperse,” the trust statement said.

Executive officer Karen Denyer said expert advice suggested the birds wouldn’t simply move en masse from the area to another location.

“We believe they will disperse across the district to different sites, presumably back to where they roosted prior to the eradication of rats from within the reserve.”

Denyer said the sheer volume of bird faeces was a big threat. “The pest birds are creating an unwanted nutrient loading in the lake estimated to be six times what we might expect to see from the wider catchment.”

Monitoring will be undertaken by the trust and Wintec to see if the experiment is working and dispersing the birds.

It’s unclear from the statement exactly when the trial will start. At the end of the experiment, the rats are due to be removed.

“However, if the operation is successful, rats may need to be periodically introduced as an ongoing pest bird management tool.

“The stakeholders will continue to explore other methods if the rat operation does not successfully disperse the pest birds.”

Tinaka Mearns - Waikato operations manager for the Department of Conservation (DoC) which manages the area – said the agency supported the trial, saying it views the health of the lake as being of paramount importance.

“DOC has a responsibility for native bird and animal species found at Rotopiko and we acknowledge there is a risk to those by potentially allowing rats back into the reserve.”

However, it had worked with partner agencies “to make a very tough choice between protecting water and protecting native fauna – we cannot move the lakes, so we’ve placed importance on protection of the water and its plants”, Mearns said.

The statement said lakes within the Rotopiko network, where the fence was installed in 2013, are nationally important because they support a healthy and diverse populations of aquatic plants. Most other peat lakes in Waikato have lost their underwater plants due to declining water quality.

Previous unsuccessful methods used to try to disperse the birds have included noise and light, as well as a device spraying a non-toxic haze.