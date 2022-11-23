Pōhutukawa was chopped at Auckland mansion after dispute dating back to 2018

Cole Arnott was fined $52,000 for having a protected pōhutukawa (pictured right) removed from his beachfront mansion.

A protected pōhutukawa tree that added significant value to an Auckland coastal area was needlessly chopped down, the council says.

Cole Arnott​ was fined $52,500 at the Auckland District Court for having a pōhutukawa removed from his Takapuna beachfront mansion in 2020.

But he first approached the council back in 2018 concerned the tree's roots could cause his retaining wall to collapse.

According to Auckland Council, Arnott’s Park Ave property has a capital value of $16.5 million.

Team leader of investigations David Pawson​ told Stuff, Arnott approached the council in 2018 with concerns the tree’s roots would compromise his retaining wall to the point where it might collapse.

Auckland Council/Supplied Judge Melinda Dickey said Arnott would have known the rules about protected trees due to his previous dealings with Auckland Council.

He was told the tree was protected under the Auckland Unitary Plan and that he couldn’t do anything to it without resource consent.

Two years later, the council received a complaint that the tree was being felled. Officers arrived at the property when 25% of the tree had already been chopped and ordered contractors to cease work until resource consent had been obtained.

Pawson said Arnott agreed to stop removing the tree, however the council discovered the tree had been fully removed two hours later after receiving a further complaint.

Simon Maude/Stuff Cole Arnott, pictured in 2015, was told he would need resource consent to remove the tree when he asked the council about it in 2018.

“He went back on his word,” Pawson said.

“He’s been warned essentially on two occasions that the tree was protected and he couldn’t do what he wanted with it.”

Furthermore, Arnott received an engineer’s report after the tree had already been removed, which stated the tree might affect the wall at some point in the future.

Homes.co.nz/Supplied Auckland Council team leader of investigations said pōhutukawa trees were of “very high” value to the Takapuna Beach area.

However, council officers deemed this risk was not imminent and no emergency works were needed.

“None of this needed to happen,” Pawson said.

“It’s a pretty bad thing to have done.”

Despite being on private property, Pawson said the pōhutukawa tree added value to Takapuna Beach and that the removal had cultural implications.

At Arnott’s sentencing, Judge Melinda Dickey said the offending was serious and he breached his word.

“The most egregious fact of all [was], well before the tree was cut to the point of no return, Mr Arnott agreed with council officers he would stop work. Yet, not more than two hours later, he went on to cut down the rest of the tree.”

The retaining wall Arnott saught to protect has also been a point of contention between him and the council.

In 2015, Arnott spent tens of thousands of dollars deepening and extending the rock wall without prior resource consent.

Simon Maude/Stuff Arnott undertook work without prior resource consent on his retaining wall in 2015. (File photo)

He claimed it was emergency work due to the wall eroding, however the council disagreed and said he should have obtained resource consent first.

Arnott could not be reached for comment.

The two contractors who removed the tree are also facing charges in court.