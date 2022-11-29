Kaikōura’s dotterels face multiple threats

Ailsa McGilvary-Howard and her husband Ted Howard are well-known for their conservation efforts.

Kaikōura conservationist Ailsa McGilvary-Howard believes it will take a change in legislation to save our native seabirds.

McGilvary-Howard has spent the last decade advocating for Kaikōura’s banded dotterel seabirds and is a trustee of the Hutton’s Shearwater Charitable Trust.

She said the dotterel faced multiple threats including cats, dogs, 4WD vehicles on the beach and crash landing due to street lighting.

“People just don’t seem to care, so what we need is a change in legislation, otherwise we will lose them and we are losing them.”

A nesting site which she monitored had 25 pairs of dotterel a few years ago, but this number has reduced to just 11 breeding pairs.

“We had two domestic cats go absolutely rampant recently. It was really depressing, but we can’t do anything about cats and then we get dogs on the beach. And do people need to drive on the beach?”

McGilvary-Howard said people often assumed she hated animals, but she has a dog of her own. ‘

“I am an animal lover too, but my dog is not allowed to eat chickens.”

Part of the problem is there were few mammals native to New Zealand, so the dotterel has not naturally evolved with mammal predators like birds in other countries.

“The New Zealand dotterels and other seabirds are smelly and some of the most tasty, which draws in cats and dogs,’’ she said.

‘‘That is why birds introduced from Australia are doing well, because they had marsupials, which is a form of mammal.’’

Dogs – and cats – love the smell of the seabirds, so you need to keep an eye on your dog at the beach.

Added to the loss of breeding pairs was the lack of newborn dotterel chicks, as eggs were often crushed or eaten.

When chicks were close to hatching they chirped, making them vulnerable to predators.

“Cats are intrigued by the chirp and they come and play with it.”

When faced with these threats, it all got too hard and adult dotterels would often abandon their nest.

Precious cargo – a banded dotterel chick.

“A clutch of eggs, which is three eggs, is half of the body mass of a female, so if she leaves the nest it is a huge investment lost.”

McGilvary-Howard completed a self-funded project, the Banded Dotterel Study, six years ago and has long been fascinated by the birds.

“If you spend time looking at the birds you realise they are intelligent, but you can’t tame them and we wouldn’t want to tame them.

“I like the way they have perfectly evolved within a niche. They are really resourceful.”

A same-sex albatross romance is the warming hearts of Sir David Attenborough fans. But the endangered bird could be extinct within 30 years.

It has been thought the birds mated for life, but recent studies suggested it was not always the case.

McGilvary-Howard’s observations have found a pair will share the tasks of making the nest, gathering food and incubating an egg or newborn chick.

Other threats to the birds included storm events, earthquakes and climate change. She said without human intervention the dotterel would likely become extinct and she would like to see their nesting areas made into reserves with restricted access.

Predator proof fences would be ideal, but for now McGilvary-Howard asks that people keep their cats and dogs at home.